Kevin Smith unveils NecroBobicon prop from Jay and Silent Bob 3

While we wait to hear a specific release date for Kevin Smith’s latest film The 4:30 Movie, which Saban Films will be sending out into the world sometime this fall, Smith is already gearing up to go into production on his next project, a third Jay and Silent Bob movie (following Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot). While Reboot was very similar to Strike Back, Smith has said he’s working to keep this new sequel unpredictable… and, judging by the image he has posted of a prop that has been made for the film, he is succeeding. I never would have predicted that Jay and Silent Bob 3 (we’ll just call it that for now) would feature a volume of the Necromonicon called the NecroBobicon, but a Silent Bob-inspired variation on the Book of the Dead from Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise is apparently in there.

Smith unveiled an image of the prop on social media, writing: “ Behold the NecronomiKev – The Book of the Dead Film Careers! Kidding (kinda). It’s actually called The NecroBobicon! I commissioned Nick Brown (graduate of the Tom Savini School) to unearth this ancient, evil tome that features in the new Jay and Silent Bob flick Jason Mewes and I start shooting later this year. The NecroBobicon doesn’t swallow your soul – but legend has it that misuse of the book will leave the reader forever silent… “

He has previously revealed that the film will deal with an escalating war in the Central Jersey legal weed business .

So for now, we can only try to imagine how the NecroBobicon gets put to use during this weed war… and I’ll try not to get my hopes up that this means Bruce Campbell could show up in the movie. Campbell is expected to have a role in the Mallrats sequel, if Universal ever decides to give it a greenlight, so why not put him in this movie in the meantime?

In addition to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the Jay and Silent Bob characters have previously appeared in Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Clerks II, and Clerks III. We’ve also seen animated versions of the characters in Clerks: The Animated Series and Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. Plus they showed up in Scream 3 and there were some Degrassi shenanigans as well.

Are you looking forward to Jay and Silent Bob 3? Take a look at the NecroBobicon, then let us know by leaving a comment below.