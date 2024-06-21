Kevin Smith shares a look at The 4:30 Movie color timing

The 4:30 Movie is the sixteenth feature film from director Kevin Smith, and a while back the movie not only received an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board, but it also secured a distribution deal with Saban Films that will see it reaching theatres sometime this fall (we had previously heard that it would be out this summer, but it apparently shifted back a little bit). Smith is currently putting the finishing touches on the film in post-production, and has taken to social media to share a look at the color timing. You can check out the images on Instagram or Facebook.

Smith wrote, “ What a difference a little color can make! My new flick that Saban Films is releasing this fall is set in 1986 and titled THE 4:30 MOVIE. So while color timing the film, our cinematographer Yaron Levy was able to dial up the warmth to give the picture the halcyon glow of the 80s! “

Set in the summer of 1986, this one is a coming-of-age comedy that follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex. But when one of the guys also invites the girl of his dreams to see the latest comedy, each of the teens will learn something serious about life and love before the credits roll.

Austin Zajur (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), and Reed Northrup (High Maintenance) play the sixteen year old friends, with Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as the dream girl. Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Sam Richardson (Veep), Genesis Rodriguez (Tusk), Justin Long (Barbarian), Jason Lee (Almost Famous), Rachel Dratch (I Love My Dad), Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Method Man (Power Book II: Ghost) are also in the cast.

The 4:30 Movie was filmed at Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, a theatre Smith now co-owns and used to hang out in every weekend when he was a teenager. Liz Destro, Josh Bachove, and Jordan Monsanto produced, with Bill Bromiley, Shanan Becker, and Jonathan Saba executive producing.

Are you looking forward to The 4:30 Movie? Check out the color timing images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.