Venom: The Last Dance first reactions point to this being the best in the trilogy

The first reactions to Venom: The Last Dance have dropped online and they’re largely positive, calling this the best in the Venom trilogy

A third film in the Marvel Comics-inspired Venom franchise made its way through production last year, shutting down for several months along the way due to the Screen Actors Guild strike. Now the film, titled Venom: The Last Dance , is heading for an October 25th theatrical release – but the first batch of viewers had their chance to see the movie last night, and the reactions that are coming out of that screening are quite positive, with several saying that this is the best movie in the Venom trilogy! Some of the reactions can be seen in the X embeds below.

The first Venom was scripted by Jeff Pinker, Scott Rosenberg, and Kelly Marcel. Ruben Fleischer directed that film, which made $856 million. But then Fleischer turned his focus to making Zombieland: Double Tap and Uncharted – so Andy Serkis took over as director on Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Which was written by Kelly Marcel, working from a story she crafted with star Tom Hardy. That sequel earned $506 million at the pandemic era global box office. Serkis said he would be glad to return to the helm for a follow-up – but when Venom 3 actually did come up, he opted to focus on other projects instead. So Venom: The Last Dance marks the feature directorial debut of Kelly Marcel. She also wrote the screenplay, based (again) on a story she crafted with Hardy.

Hardy is reprising the role of Eddie Brock / Venom for this sequel, and he is joined in the cast by Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Official details on the new characters have not been revealed – but no, Ejiofor is not playing his Doctor Strange character Baron Mordo, since the Venom films are set in a different universe than the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Here is the official synopsis from the studio: In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. The marketing has revealed that Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, shows up in the movie – and Marcel has said this is “just the beginning” for the villain. Since this is meant to be the last Venom movie, that seems to give some credibility to the rumors that Knull will carry on into the next Spider-Man movie.

Here’s a sample of the first reactions:

#VenomTheLastDance might not be a great film overall but it still manages to be the best of this trilogy that wasn’t really able to accomplish a lot.



Extremely fun sequences and Eddie’s relationship with Venom still being a standout. A satisfying ending for this trilogy. pic.twitter.com/0O4Ei2dHzM — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 22, 2024

#VenomTheLastDance isn’t just fun, IT’S THE BEST VENOM MOVIE BY FAR! It’s the funniest, most emotional, best story & it takes the silliness we love & fully embraces it full force. They do A LOT of cool symbiote stuff & we couldn’t have gotten a better ending to this trilogy that… pic.twitter.com/7TPAF78My8 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 22, 2024

Just saw #VenomTheLastDance and wow 😍 It's the funniest and most emotional one yet! 🎉



The symbiote action is next Ievel,

and that ending? Perfect! 🔥 Sony really delivered! 🕷️#Venom pic.twitter.com/LOfksZmEY2 — 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚗 (@Chandan___Cg) October 22, 2024

I've seen #VenomTheLastDance and it's the most cinematic, monumental #Venom movie to date. Eddie Brock and Venom's dynamic is at its strongest in this one and the stakes are so much higher. I had a LOT of fun with this one…the final act is BONKERS! pic.twitter.com/7sEBGMZpEY — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) October 22, 2024

Cinematic fun with unbelievable scope. A feast for the fans & true love letter that honors the franchise. It delivers great humor, bold action & engaging story. Marvel & Sony surprises galore- MUST SEE IN THEATERS OPENING NIGHT!#VenomTheLastDance 🖤🕷️🕸️🕷️🖤 pic.twitter.com/kRaPqjKw6w — Atom (@theatomreview) October 22, 2024

Just saw #VenomTheLastDance and it's a total BLAST! There are lots of references to the symbiote lore that will wow fans. Great cinematic action, lots of funny moments and an amazing chemistry between the main characters. Don't miss it October 25th! pic.twitter.com/xBMeA9kFYU — Davy (@davybirth) October 22, 2024

#VenomTheLastDance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish! It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies. The action is great & is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments. Are there plot… pic.twitter.com/b0wY5qkck4 — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) October 22, 2024

Venom: The Last Dance has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, bloody images and strong language. Are you looking forward to the film? What do you think of the first reactions? Let us know by leaving a comment below.