Rumor: Spider-Man 4 was going to be a Daredevil team-up, might be a Venom crossover instead

Last week, it was reported that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to take the helm of the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film now that Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts having moved on to other projects. Also last week, the final trailer for Sony’s Marvel-inspired film Venom: The Last Dance dropped online, revealing that the movie features the villainous Knull, “an eldritch god of darkness and the creator of the symbiotes.” Now, The Cosmic Circus has shared the RUMOR that, while Venom: The Last Dance is meant to be the last entry in the Venom franchise, leaving it as a trilogy, that movie might not be the last time we see Tom Hardy play Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal Venom, nor would it be the last time we see Knull, as they could both be showing up in Spider-Man 4!

According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios and Sony have been at odds on what sort of approach should be taken to Spider-Man 4. Marvel wanted to make a “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” movie with the hero teaming up with fellow street-level hero Matt Murdock / Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox) to face off with the villain Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) following the events of the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. While Spidey and DD worked together to bring down Kingpin, they might also encounter enemies like the crime syndicate the Maggia, the super-powered gangster Mister Negative, scientist Spencer Smythe (creator of the Spider-Slayers robots), and/or Scorpion and Prowler, characters who were set up in Spider-Man: Homecoming with the appearance of their alter egos, played by Michael Mando and Donald Glover. On the other hand, Sony has been pushing to make the movie another high stakes multiversal adventure like Spider-Man: No Way Home… and from what The Cosmic Circus has heard, Sony might be the winner in this argument. The street-level Daredevil team-up might be set aside in favor of a multiversal Venom crossover.

Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus reports, “ Recently, I heard that the upcoming Spider-Man film might pit Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom together, with Venom: The Last Dance setting up the interaction. By the end of Venom: The Last Dance, we may see Eddie Brock cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some sources indicating that the recent reshoots in NYC for Venom: The Last Dance has to do with that, but that remains unconfirmed for now. Not only that, but I’m hearing that the potential villain for this film would be Knull, who is seeking to enshroud the entire multiverse in his darkness following its discovery. It’s important to note that the Venom symbiote is currently in two different universes, the Sony-Verse and the MCU. This link may spark Knull to seek out Venom in 616 and be on a mission to engulf the multiverse in darkness. … Knull has some interesting origins deeply rooted within the Multiverse, so the idea could be plausible. Who knows? Maybe Knull lost his Necrosword in an incursion, and it slipped into 616 while he hid in the middle of two multiverses. “

As Perez mentions, Knull has history (in the comics) with the Necrosword, which was wielded by Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, “In the comics, All-Black the Necrosword was the first symbiote. It was manifested from the shadow of the evil deity Knull and tempered inside the head of a Celestial now known as Knowhere.” Knowhere being a location that was seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The Venom symbiote is also split between the universe the Venom films take place in and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a piece of the symbiote was left behind when Venom briefly visited the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That was obviously setting up story possibilities for the future, and it looks like Sony might be following up on it sooner than Marvel Studios expected to.

What do you think of these Spider-Man 4 rumors? Would you rather see a movie where Spider-Man and Daredevil team up to take down Kingpin and other street-level threats, or a movie where Spider-Man and Venom team up to save the multiverse from Knull? Let us know by leaving a comment below.