Venom: The Last Dance gets a final trailer ahead of the film’s October release

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has arrived online to promote the film’s October theatrical release

By

A third film in the Marvel Comics-inspired Venom franchise made its way through production last year, shutting down for several months along the way due to the Screen Actors Guild strike. Now the film, titled Venom: The Last Dance, is aiming for an October 25th theatrical release – and with that date just one month away, the final trailer has just arrived online! You can watch it in the embed above.

The first Venom was scripted by Jeff Pinker, Scott Rosenberg, and Kelly Marcel. Ruben Fleischer directed that film, which made $856 million. But then Fleischer turned his focus to making Zombieland: Double Tap and Uncharted – so Andy Serkis took over as director on Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Which was written by Kelly Marcel, working from a story she crafted with star Tom Hardy. That sequel earned $506 million at the pandemic era global box office. Serkis said he would be glad to return to the helm for a follow-up – but when Venom 3 actually did come up, he opted to focus on other projects instead. So Venom: The Last Dance marks the feature directorial debut of Kelly Marcel. She also wrote the screenplay, based (again) on a story she crafted with Hardy.

Hardy is reprising the role of Eddie Brock / Venom for this sequel, and he is joined in the cast by Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Official details on the new characters have not been revealed – but no, Ejiofor is not playing his Doctor Strange character Baron Mordo, since the Venom films are set in a different universe than the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Here is the official synopsis from the studio: In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Are you looking forward to Venom: The Last Dance? What did you think of the film’s final trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Venom: The Last Dance

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Paramount+ and Showtime have announced December premiere dates for Dexter: Original Sin, and unveiled a first look trailer
Dexter: Original Sin gets a first look trailer and a December premiere date
The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has arrived online to promote the film's October theatrical release
Venom: The Last Dance gets a final trailer ahead of the film’s October release
The Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him, starring Marlon Wayans, has received an R rating from the MPA
Him: Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film secures an R rating
Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber have joined Tessa Thompson in the cast of the Netflix murder mystery series His & Hers
His & Hers: Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber join Tessa Thompson in Netflix murder mystery
View All

About the Author

15888 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Venom 3 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles