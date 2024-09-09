Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to helm Spider-Man 4

THR reports that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4. This move would bring a little fresh blood to the Spidey franchise, as Jon Watts has directed the last three installments of the series.

The Shang-Chi director was once attached to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but he dropped out a year later. And if we’re not going to be getting the Shang-Chi sequel anytime soon, this leap to Spider-Man 4 is a welcome return to the Marvel family. Cretton is also the co-creator of Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are scripting the new Spider-Man sequel, with THR’s sources saying that the project is expected to shoot early next year. Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) truly on his own after a memory wipe made the world (and those closest to him) forget who he was. It’s unclear which direction the new film will take, but it’s a pretty wide-open slate.

Related Benedict Cumberbatch teases filming for Avengers 5 next year

While there was talk that perhaps Tom Holland was done with Spider-Man, the actor confirmed earlier this year that he’s still on board. “ The simple answer is that I’ll always want to Spider-Man films, ” Holland said. “ I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more. ” However, he wants to make sure a fourth installment is justified, especially after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “ We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be, but until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect, ” he said. “ The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing. “

The actor added that he’s also involved with the early stages of the development of Spider-Man 4. “ This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things. ” Holland said. “ We’re figuring it out. We’re at that stage where it’s post-strike, so we’re waiting for those scripts to come in. We’re giving the writers the time they need to hit the ground running. But I’ve got a few projects that I’m really excited about and scripts are coming in now and they’re great. I read something the other day that absolutely blew my mind. “

What do you think of Destin Daniel Cretton directing Spider-Man 4?