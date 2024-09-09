Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to helm Spider-Man 4

THR reports that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4. This move would bring a little fresh blood to the Spidey franchise, as Jon Watts has directed the last three installments of the series.
The Shang-Chi director was once attached to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but he dropped out a year later. And if we’re not going to be getting the Shang-Chi sequel anytime soon, this leap to Spider-Man 4 is a welcome return to the Marvel family. Cretton is also the co-creator of Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are scripting the new Spider-Man sequel, with THR’s sources saying that the project is expected to shoot early next year. Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) truly on his own after a memory wipe made the world (and those closest to him) forget who he was. It’s unclear which direction the new film will take, but it’s a pretty wide-open slate.
While there was talk that perhaps Tom Holland was done with Spider-Man, the actor confirmed earlier this year that he’s still on board. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to Spider-Man films,” Holland said. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.” However, he wants to make sure a fourth installment is justified, especially after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be, but until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” he said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.“
The actor added that he’s also involved with the early stages of the development of Spider-Man 4. “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.” Holland said. “We’re figuring it out. We’re at that stage where it’s post-strike, so we’re waiting for those scripts to come in. We’re giving the writers the time they need to hit the ground running. But I’ve got a few projects that I’m really excited about and scripts are coming in now and they’re great. I read something the other day that absolutely blew my mind.“
What do you think of Destin Daniel Cretton directing Spider-Man 4?
