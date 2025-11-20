Spider-Man: Brand New Day set image appears to feature a Spidey / Punisher face-off

Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the fourth in the Tom Holland series of Spidey movies, started filming in Glasgow, Scotland a few months ago, with shooting also taking place at Pinewood Studios in England. Images from the set have shown Spider-Man swinging around the streets, getting involved with a lot of vehicle-based action. One of those vehicles is the van that’s said to belong to the character Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher – and a set image that was recently shared by Screen Rant appears to offer us a glimpse of a Spidey vs. Punisher face-off, with the Punisher pointing a gun at the web-slinger while remaining in the comfort of his vehicle. You can check it out here:

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three of the previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle / The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and Severance‘s Tramell Tillman and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas are also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk. Marvin Jones III plays the villain Tombstone, a character he previous voiced in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Before Bernthal could make it to the set of this film, he had to finish working on the The Punisher Special Presentation that’s being made for Disney+.

It’s been rumored for months that lower level villains Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion will appear in the film. The Scorpion and Tombstone part of the rumor has since been confirmed, and industry scooper Daniel Richtman recently added another name to the list: Ramrod. The involvement of Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod has not yet been confirmed, though. Neither has the persistent (but also sometimes denied) rumor that the crime lord villain Mister Negative will play a part in this film. We’ll have to wait and see about some of those characters, but a film that involves Spider-Man, The Punisher, The Hulk, Scorpion, and Tombstone already sounds like a fun time.

The film is set to reach theatres on July 31, 2026.

