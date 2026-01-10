Awesome Art’s 2026 Preview With Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Scream 7, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple by artbyscnry
Avengers: Doomsday by Diamonddead
The Devil Wears Prada 2 by Luis Felipe
Dune Part Three by Ryan Layah
Michael by Fabrizio Evangelista
The Odyssey by Simone Ferraro
Spider-Man: Brand New Day by Ahmed Gamal
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by Aurelio Lorenzo
The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.
What’s Not Allowed