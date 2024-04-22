Tom Holland talks plans for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film

While we giddily behold the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, Tom Holland addresses the anticipated follow-up to his last outing as the web crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has obviously been a dream run for the young actor ever since he made his appearance in Captain America: Civil War as his big debut as Peter Parker. His entrance in the 2016 film was a special one as Marvel Studios themselves would be creatively behind the character for the first time since the universe started. After No Way Home, Holland would portray Spider-Man in six MCU movies. He would take a much needed break from the character and after doing AppleTV+’s The Crowded Room, he would take a break from acting altogether.
Now that he’s ready to get back into the swing of things (pun intended), Holland talks with Deadline about being involved in the planning for the upcoming chapter in his Spider-Man franchise. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more,” Holland tells Deadline. However, he understands that doing a Spider-Man 4 should be speacial in its own right and cannot retread any of the past themes. He explains, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”
Holland adds that he is also partly overseeing the story process from conception, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.” He now wears a producing cap for projects in the rest of his career and Holland is now participating in the development of many non-Spider-Man related material, “We’re figuring it out. We’re at that stage where it’s post-strike, so we’re waiting for those scripts to come in. We’re giving the writers the time they need to hit the ground running. But I’ve got a few projects that I’m really excited about and scripts are coming in now and they’re great. I read something the other day that absolutely blew my mind.”
