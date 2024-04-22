Deadpool and Wolverine: New Red-Band Trailer Proves This Ain’t PG-13

Anyone who might have been worried that Disney would water down Deadpool can rest easy, with the Merc With a Mouth as R-rated as ever.

Of all the movies I saw teased at this year’s CinemaCon, the one that had distributors the most psyched was no doubt Deadpool and Wolverine. Many are thinking this will be Marvel’s first big hit since Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and last week, when I polled readers about which CinemaCon film they were most excited about, it was the clear winner. By a landslide actually, as it earned 40% of the vote compared to the runner-up, Alien: Romulus, which earned 13.47%.

And now, with the film only a few months away from hitting theatres, Disney has finally released a brand-new trailer which gives fans their first look at the yellow-suited Wolverine in action. This is actually a different trailer than the one I saw at CinemaCon (along with ten minutes of the movie which you can read about here), and it’s pretty awesome. It gives us a little insight into how Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine turns up in this version of the MCU, and sports plenty of F-bombs, action, and even Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”.

Apparently, the film is jampacked with cameos. Still, I must admit that the CinemaCon footage we saw was very carefully assembled so that it wouldn’t allow us journalists to spoil the cameos (which many of us would have no doubt done). Wild speculation has suggested Henry Cavill showing up as another Wolverine or Ben Affleck as Daredevil. I honestly have no idea, but, as the trailer reveals – Deadpool and Wolverine IS NOT watered down and will be HARD-R. Hurrah!

Of course, we also know that the film stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, returning to the role seven years after Logan was presented as his retirement from playing the character.

Here are some new posters:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

