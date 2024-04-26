Ray Chan, Marvel’s legendary production designer for Deadpool & Wolverine, and much more, has passed away

The film industry is reeling from the loss of the legendary production designer Ray Chan. Several genres, including many of Marvel Studios’ biggest films, highlight Chan’s meticulous eye for detail and world-building expertise. He died earlier this week, as promotion for his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, kicks into high gear. He is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.

“Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito in a joint statement. “He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful. We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Chan began working hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios in 2013 as a supervising art director for Thor: The Dark World. He continued that role for many films across Marvel’s MCU expansion, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Infinity War, and Endgame. He served as an art director on Spider-Man: Far From Home before landing the gig of production designer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Other movies to feel Chan’s golden touch include Children of Men, Blood Diamond, Robin Hood, Nanny McPhee, National Treasure, Knight and Day, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Without Chan’s expertise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look different in future installments. When you think about how cool and cohesive the MCU looks overall, know that Ray Chan played an integral part in bringing it to life.

We here at JoBlo wish Mr. Chan safe passage to the Hereafter and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Thank you, Mr. Chan, for inviting us into your world.