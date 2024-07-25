Box Office Predictions: How big will Deadpool & Wolverine open?

Deadpool & Wolverine will no doubt open in first place this weekend, but the only question is just how big it will be.

To put it mildly, this weekend’s box office race is a no-brainer. There’s no chance in the world that Deadpool & Wolverine, which teams up the two titular Marvel legends for the first time, won’t top the box office. Even though Marvel’s been on a downward spiral in terms of box office lately, the film is bending over backward to attract fans who feel alienated by the franchise’s new direction, and the early fan reviews suggest this will be the first truly beloved Marvel film since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

To note, that Marvel movie opened at the height of the pandemic, but still grossed an insane $260 million in its opening. To be sure, no one expects the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine to open quite that big, but it should slice and dice its way through the current record for an R-rated opening weekend, which currently is held by the first two Deadpool movies, with the original opening with $132.4 million and the sequel making $125.5 million. It should also beat the year’s current champ, Inside Out 2, which made a mighty $154 million. I expect something in the $200 million range.

The question remains: How will Twisters fare on its second weekend? The film made a strong $80 million plus, and this weekend, it looks likely to make in the $40 million-ish range, which would be a great result. Third place should go to Despicable Me 4, which should make about $12 million. Inside Out 2 and Longlegs should be neck-in-neck for fourth and fifth place, with about $7 million a piece.

Here are my predictions:

Deadpool & Wolverine: $200 million Twisters: $40 million Despicable Me 4: $12 million Inside Out: $7 million Longlegs: $6 million



