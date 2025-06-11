Deadpool & Wolverine, Thunderbolts*, and The Last of Us lead the nominations at this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards

High-brow film awards events like The Academy Awards and the Emmys always bring Hollywood’s tastiest milkshakes to the yard. However, while I enjoy a red carpet romp as much as the next cinephile, plenty of movies and television shows I’ve enjoyed throughout the year don’t get so much as a mention when the nominations come from parties that don’t tend to share my cinematic values. That’s why we’ve got JoBlo’s Golden Schmoes and celebrations like the fifth annual Critics Choice Super Awards! Today, the nominations for this year’s ceremony are making the rounds, with titles like Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Thunderbolts*, and HBO’s The Last of Us leading the pack.

Nominations for this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards cover a spectrum of genres, including superhero cinema, high-octane action, bleak dramas, mind-bending science-fiction, cerebral war drama, comedic action, spine-tingling horror, and more! Like the Golden Shmoes, The Critics Choice Super Awards give film fans love an excellent platform to shine and get rewarded for doing what they do best, entertaining on a grand scale.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards:

Film Nominations

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Civil War”

“The Fall Guy”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“Monkey Man”

“Rebel Ridge”

“Warfare”

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

Taron Egerton – “Carry-On”

Ryan Gosling – “The Fall Guy”

Dev Patel – “Monkey Man”

Aaron Pierre – “Rebel Ridge”

Jack Quaid – “Novocaine”

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Emily Blunt – “The Fall Guy”

Ana de Armas – “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina”

Kirsten Dunst – “Civil War”

Cailee Spaeny – “Civil War”

June Squibb – “Thelma”

Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: “A Mad Max Saga”

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

“Captain America: Brave New World”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“The People’s Joker”

“Robot Dreams”

“Thunderbolts*”

“Venom: The Last Dance”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

David Harbour – “Thunderbolts*”

Tom Hardy – “Venom: The Last Dance”

Hugh Jackman – “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Anthony Mackie – “Captain America: Brave New World”

Lewis Pullman – “Thunderbolts*”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool & Wolverine”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Emma Corrin – “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Vera Drew – “The People’s Joker”

Lady Gaga – “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Jennifer Garner – “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Thunderbolts*”

Florence Pugh – “Thunderbolts*”

BEST HORROR MOVIE

“Bring Her Back”

“Heretic”

“Longlegs”

“Nosferatu”

“Sinners”

“The Substance”

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – “Longlegs”

David Dastmalchian – “Late Night With the Devil”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Michael B. Jordan – “Sinners”

Bill Skarsgård – “Nosferatu”

Justice Smith – “I Saw the TV Glow”

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Lily-Rose Depp – “Nosferatu”

Willa Fitzgerald – “Strange Darling”

Sally Hawkins – “Bring Her Back”

Demi Moore – “The Substance”

Wunmi Mosaku – “Sinners”

Naomi Scott – “Smile 2”

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

“Alien: Romulus”

“Companion”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mickey 17”

“The Wild Robot”

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Austin Butler – “Dune: Part Two”

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune: Part Two”

David Jonsson – “Alien: Romulus”

Robert Pattinson – “Mickey 17”

Jack Quaid – “Companion”

Miles Teller – “The Gorge”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Naomi Ackie – “Mickey 17”

Lupita Nyong’o – “The Wild Robot”

Cailee Spaeny – “Alien: Romulus”

Sophie Thatcher – “Companion”

Alicia Vikander – “The Assessment”

Zendaya – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler – “Dune: Part Two”

Emma Corrin – “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Jack O’Connell – “Sinners”

Lewis Pullman – “Thunderbolts*”

Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”

Television Categories

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

“9-1-1”

“Black Doves”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Gentlemen”

“Reacher”

“Shōgun”

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”

Theo James – “The Gentlemen”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal”

Alan Ritchson – “Reacher”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun”

Ben Whishaw – “Black Doves”

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1”

Viola Davis – “G20”

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves”

Lashana Lynch – “The Day of the Jackal”

Zoe Saldaña – “Lioness”

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun”

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

“Agatha All Along”

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“The Last of Us”

“The Penguin”

“Superman & Lois”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Charlie Cox – “Daredevil: Born Again”

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin”

Walton Goggins – “Fallout”

Tyler Hoechlin – “Superman & Lois”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Danai Gurira – “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live”

Kathryn Hahn – “Agatha All Along”

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin”

Erin Moriarty – “The Boys”

Ella Purnell – “Fallout”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

“Evil”

“From”

“The Last of Us”

“True Detective: Night Country”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Bacon – “The Bondsman”

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Mike Colter – “Evil”

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Harold Perrineau – “From”

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country”

Katja Herbers – “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Grotesquerie”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

“Andor”

“Black Mirror”

“Doctor Who”

“Dune: Prophecy”

“Fantasmas”

“Severance”

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who”

Walton Goggins – “Fallout”

Diego Luna – “Andor”

Adam Scott – “Severance”

Tramell Tillman – “Severance”

Julio Torres – “Fantasmas”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Adria Arjona – “Andor”

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Kathryn Hahn – “Agatha All Along”

Britt Lower – “Severance”

Cristin Milioti – “Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Michelle Yeoh – “Star Trek: Section 31”

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Vincent D’Onofrio – “Daredevil: Born Again”

Michael Emerson – “Evil

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin”

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun”

Julianne Nicholson – “Paradise”

Jesse Plemons – “Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity”