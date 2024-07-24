Deadpool 2 Revisited

Folks, with Deadpool & Wolverine hitting the big screen, it’s the perfect time to catch up with the Merc With a Mouth and revisit 2018’s David Leitch-directed Deadpool 2. The film is a direct follow-up to 2016’s Deadpool. It continues the misadventures of Wade Wilson and his rag-tag team of mutants, bartenders, and blind roommates- only this time, they were introduced to even more characters and action. But the big question is- how does it hold up? Let’s find out in today’s episode of Marvel Revisited.

Deadpool 2 finds Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds in the writers’ chair, with Josh Brolin entering the fray as Cable, the fierce, time-traveling son of Jean and Scott Summers. Cable slides into Deadpool’s life to prevent the rise of Wade’s young friend, Firefist, played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison. Firefist is a hot-headed teen with the potential to burn the world to the ground, and Deadpool, despite his quips and tomfoolery, wants to prevent the end of the world. Helping Wade on his mission is Domino (Zazie Beetz), a mutant with “Luck Powers.” Together, Wade and Domino search for Firefist while trying to reason with Cable before he blows the young mutant off the face of the planet.

Deadpool 2 is a mad-cap follow-up to the original, introducing more mutants, mayhem, and mature-rated humor from the Assassin in the Red Pajamas. Deadpool is one of Marvel‘s flagship characters despite his movies being R-rated and intended for adult audiences. Still, parents tend to cave into the pressure to let their kids delight in Wade’s expletive-filled antics. There’s something lovable and charming about Deadpool. Maybe it’s because while he’s prone to slicing and dicing his way through the Marvel Universe, he tends to do the right thing by the end of the mission.

With Deadpool & Wolverine finally hitting theaters this weekend, now is the perfect time to revisit this bloody sequel to find out if it stands the test of time after so many years. How do you remember enjoying Deadpool 2? Are you excited to check out Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!