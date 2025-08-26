David Leitch explains what would draw him back to Deadpool

Three Deadpool movies, three directors. First came Tim Miller, whose creative differences with Ryan Reynolds kept him off of the sequel. Then came David Leitch, who stepped in for Deadpool 2 but found himself too busy with other projects for Deadpool & Wolverine. And while Shawn Levy stepped in for that movie, Leitch is completely open to returning to another Deadpool outing…if the circumstances are right.

David Leitch was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he would have an interest in revisiting Deadpool, even at least in the capacity of a producer. “Yes, the answer is yes. If we were in charge of the architecture of a universe that was around a particular IP, that scratches the creative itch. It’s less of the director-producer for hire and more, ‘If you want to let us architect the universe, that’s really exciting to us.’ We’re looking for those opportunities, and if that comes our way, we’ll entertain them.”

Even as producer, David Leitch would probably be welcome back to Marvel, especially if he’s tied to the Deadpool movies. Levy remains in good standing as well as both a director, producer and writer (he served as all three on Deadpool & Wolverine), and while Leitch has ventured elsewhere with fare like Violent Night and the Nobody movies, he most certainly is in better standing with the studio than Tim Miller because, at this point, if you disagree with Ryan Reynolds, you kind of seal your own dark fate…

There have been a lot of conflicting reports as to whether or not Ryan Reynolds will be reprising Deadpool for Avengers: Doomsday after having made his MCU debut in Phase Five. But as it stands, things are leaning towards this to be the case, all stemming from Reynolds posting a picture on social media with an anarchy symbol of the Avengers logo. However, that post may not have just been teasing Doomsday but also that Deadpool may not be joining the team in their latest fight.

Which director do you think has handled the Deadpool material the best so far – Tim Miller, David Leitch or Shawn Levy? Give us your pick and defense in the comments section below.