A mysterious post from Ryan Reynolds has Deadpool fans wondering if the Merc with a Mouth is returning in Avengers: Doomsday

Everyone knows Ryan Reynolds is a cheeky scamp among Hollywood’s most beloved entertainers. Still, is the Canadian darling teasing something special for Marvel’s upcoming event film Avengers: Doomsday? Yesterday, Reynolds posted a cryptic image of the Avengers logo with an anarchy symbol over the original lettering to his Instagram account. Is Ryan Reynolds implying that Deadpool is coming to Avengers: Doomsday? That would be my first guess.

After an exhaustive cast reveal in March, Marvel Studios promised more additions to Avengers: Doomsday are forthcoming. The studio did not say if it would hold another livestream event to share the latest cast members, so it’s entirely possible that Marvel gave Reynolds the go-ahead to tease fans on social media. Understandably, Deadpool fans are already freaking out at the thought of the Merc with a Mouth returning to theaters, especially if it’s alongside the Avengers.

So far, the cast of Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday includes cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.

While the thought of Deadpool coming to Avengers: Doomsday is intriguing, is it the right move? Doomsday stands to bring drama to the MCU, and Wade’s constant chatter could break the tension. I believe in Marvel’s ability to integrate the character into the MCU without too much friction. However, it’s also a gamble. This potential casting may be the bold move Marvel needs to shake things up at the box office, but I’ll believe it when I see something official.

