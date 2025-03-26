Marvel is announcing the Avengers: Doomsday cast one by one; includes Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer, Ian McKellen and many more

At 11am this morning, the Marvel Studios social media accounts started live-streaming a video they labeled as an all-caps ANNOUNCEMENT . The video shows a soundstage where, one by one, chairs reserved for actors are being revealed, with a new chair coming into view every 10 minutes or so. As it turns out, this is a very long and slow way of revealing which actors and characters will be in Avengers: Doomsday , which starts filming soon and is aiming for a May 1, 2026 theatrical release.

The first chair belonged to Chris Hemsworth, who has played Thor, the God of Thunder, in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The second chair was reserved for Vanessa Kirby, who plays Susan Storm (a.k.a. Invisible Woman) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be reaching theatres on July 25th. The third chair was for Anthony Mackie, who has played Sam Wilson (a.k.a. The Falcon, a.k.a. Captain America) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Brave New World.

The fourth name revealed was Sebastian Stan, who has played James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*, which reaches theatres on May 2nd. The fifth, Letitia Wright, who played Shuri (who eventually became the Black Panther) in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sixth chair was a tiny one, since it will be used by Ant-Man, a.k.a. Paul Rudd, who has played Scott Lang in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The seventh chair confirmed the involvement of Wyatt Russell, who played John Walker (formerly, briefly known as Captain America, now U.S. Agent) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the soon-to-be-released Thunderbolts*. Number eight, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, a.k.a. Namor the Sub-Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Number nine, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Ben Grimm (a.k.a. The Thing) in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The tenth chair belonged to Simu Liu, who played Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The eleventh, Florence Pugh, who portrays Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Thunderbolts*. The twelfth was a bit of a surprise: Kelsey Grammer, who played Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, in the Fox X-Men movies X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, then reprised that role for a cameo in The Marvels.

Chair thirteen revealed that Lewis Pullman will be reprising the role of Robert “Bob” Reynolds, a.k.a. Sentry, from Thunderbolts*. The fourteenth chair was for Danny Ramirez, returning as Joaquin Torres (the new Falcon) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World. Chair fifteen brought in another actor from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, a.k.a. Human Torch.

Chair sixteen was for David Harbour, Alexei Shostakov (a.k.a. Red Guardian) from Black Widow and Thunderbolts*. Chair seventeen, Winston Duke, who has played M’Baku in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Chair eighteen, Hannah John-Kamen, Ava Starr (a.k.a. Ghost) from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts*.

Chair nineteen revealed that Tom Hiddleston will be back as Loki, a character he has previously played in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and two seasons of his own Disney+ show, appropriately titled Loki. Chair twenty brought another surprise from the Fox X-Men universe, as Patrick Stewart, who played Professor Charles Xavier in several of the films (and appeared as a version of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is back in Avengers: Doomsday. Along with Professor X comes his frenemy Erik Lehnsherr, a.k.a. Magneto, as chair twenty-one belonged to Ian McKellen.

Chair twenty-two was for another X-Men actor: Alan Cumming, who played Kurt Wagner, a.k.a. Nightcrawler, in X2: X-Men United.

The video still going on as of this writing, so we’ll be updating this article as more names are revealed. You can watch along in the video embedded above. Industry scooper Jeff Sneider says there are almost fifty names to announce, so we could be looking at chairs all day.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, a.k.a. the Russo Brothers, are at the helm of Avengers: Doomsday, working from a screenplay by frequent collaborator Stephen McFeely. They’ll also be directing Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be filming immediately after Doomsday. When these projects were announced, it came with the reveal that both of these movies are going to star Robert Downey Jr. – not as his Tony Stark / Iron Man character from earlier MCU movies, but as the villainous Doctor Doom / Victor von Doom.