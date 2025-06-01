Tim Miller wants to direct an X-Men movie for Marvel

Tim Miller may not have pulled a lot of bank for the first Deadpool movie, but he is more than willing to return to Marvel, saying if he ever gets the chance, he wants to get behind the camera for an X-Men movie.

Tim Miller recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to share his interest in helping bring the X-Men fully into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I think that Marvel has this secret weapon they haven’t been able to unveil yet, which is the whole X-Men universe — which is what got me into comics. The X-Men are my favorite characters. I wrote [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige, and I’m like, ‘If there was ever anything that you would let me do in the Marvel Universe, please, the X-Men would be it.’ I had an X-Men movie in development at Fox when the merger happened, which would have been awesome. [It was based on] X-Men 143, which was Home Alone meets Alien.”

As Marvel head Kevin Feige has remained mum on any possible Tim Miller involvement, word has leaned heavily towards Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to be the one to helm the first X-Men feature in the MCU. They’ll have a full-blown coming-out party with 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, slated for December 18th.

But Tim Miller is also more than willing to skirt around Marvel and head over to a rival brand if that chance arose, adding, “But if DC ever gets around to doing The Authority, that’s my favorite comic ever — it’s the Justice League if they killed people. I think there’s a lot of room left [in the genre], a lot of different stories to tell.”

While Tim Miller was originally signed on as director of Deadpool 2, he left production due to creative differences, particularly with star Ryan Reynolds, who was gaining more in the budding franchise. Since then, Miller has only directed Terminator: Dark Fate, although he has tied himself to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as a producer.

What do you think? Would Tim Miller be a fitting choice to direct an X-Men movie for Marvel? Give us your thoughts below!