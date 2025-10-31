Movie News

Keanu Reeves and Tim Miller team up for the new unique sci-fi movie, Shiver

Posted 23 minutes ago
Keanu Reeves has found big success in the sci-fi genre, and The Hollywood Reporter is revealing that he and Deadpool director Tim Miller are part of Warner Bros.’ negotiations for a new, unique sci-fi movie that is titled Shiver. Aaron Ryder, whose credits include the love story All of You and Dumb Money, the comedy depicting the GameStop stock events, will be on board as a producer along with Matthew Vaughn, known for the Kingsman action movie spy franchise.

Shiver was written by Ian Shorr, and per THR, his script “has been described as having shades of Edge of Tomorrow, the Tom Cruise sci-fi movie about a soldier trapped in a time loop during an alien invasion, and The Shallows, the Blake Lively shark survival movie.” While there is not an official plot description revealed, the word is that the story “centers on a ne’er-do-well smuggler who finds himself in the middle of a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in him surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries and thirsty sharks alike. He next finds himself a deathly time loop and scrambling to break the cycle.”

Shorr had also written the Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie, Infinite, which also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor and premiered on Paramount+. His writing credits also include the horror comedy Office Uprising, made by the once-upon-a-time streaming service Sony Crackle.

Meanwhile, some good news might be in order for Reeves and fans of his DC adaptation, Constantine. While speaking with BobaTalks, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed he has met with Reeves about Constantine 2. “I’ve discussed it on and off. I discussed it with Keanu,” he said. “So, yeah, I mean, that’s a great group of guys. I like all those people a lot, I think they’re talented, but I have not read any script yet, so…“

Gunn has frequently stated that no project will be greenlit without a script he is satisfied with. Reeves did tell Fandango earlier this month that the script is finally coming together. “Yeah, fingers crossed. You know, another draft of the script came in,” he said. “We’re waiting. We’re gonna take it to the studio. Hopefully, they like it, too.“

Source: THR
