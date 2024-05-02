Josh Brolin really wanted to return as Cable for Deadpool & Wolverine

The star has been able to portray two iconic characters for Marvel. However, he’s being left out of the upcoming Deadpool sequel – or so he’d have us think…

Deadpool & Wolverine has garnered anticipation ever since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman released an announcement video where Reynolds would ask a seemingly apathetic Jackman if he’d like to appear in the third Deadpool movie as Wolverine. The two popular X-Men characters would famously have a love/hate relationship in the comic world, and previous Deadpool entries would only feature fourth wall-breaking jabs at each other both inside and outside of the movies. Now that they’re officially capitalizing on their bromance with a multiverse plot which opens up possibilities for more cameos, many fans have been theorizing about who could possibly appear in the film.

The movie is centering on this mismatched partnership, but one person who is disappointed that they didn’t get invited back is Josh Brolin. Brolin would deliver a one-two punch to the Marvel cinematic world by portraying both Thanos and Cable in 2018 for both Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2. ScreenRant reports that Brolin was bummed that the upcoming film couldn’t find room for Cable. Brolin recently appeared in an interview for The Playlist, where he addressed his disappointment.

Brolin explained, “I so wanted to be in that movie. [Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with —the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun. Hugh [Jackman], I’m absolutely in love with. I know Ryan [Reynolds] now, and I’ve met Hugh a couple of times, and I think when he did Logan—forget it! I mean, Scott Frank, who wrote it, is a good friend of mine and I just think the coming together of [these characters] is just fantastic. And Hugh, I don’t know how old Hugh is now—is he 56, 57? I mean, seriously, the dude doesn’t age. So, yeah. I’m a big fan of his.”

On the other hand, it should not be ruled out that this could possibly be a red herring to keep a surprise. The secretive studio has already had a ton of fun playing around with the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. On top of that, Deadpool notoriously breaks the fourth wall, which adds layers to these possibilities.