Josh Brolin says Sicario 3 is getting closer, but Christopher McQuarrie is no longer involved

I never imagined that Denis Villeneueve’s Sicario would become a franchise, but here we are. It’s been six years since the release of the first sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, but the door is still open for Sicario 3.

Despite previously expressing doubt that Sicario 3 would ever get made, Josh Brolin now seems a little more optimistic. While chatting with The Playlist, Brolin indicated that the project is a little further along. “ We are—we’re closer. Yes, ” Brolin said. “ Molly Smith, who is a really good friend, who is one of the producers of that on Black Label—I said something. I said, ‘It’s never gonna happen!’ and it kind of went everywhere. And she was very reactive, which I appreciated. I appreciate reaction. They’re very much focused on wanting it to happen, but we won’t let it happen until there’s a story interesting enough to want to spend that kind of money on it. “

However, Brolin added that Christopher McQuarrie, who was once working on the sequel, is no longer involved. He’s also not sure about Taylor Sheridan, who scripted the first two movies. “ Chris [McQuarrie] was involved for a while, but he’s not now, ” Brolin said. “ And I don’t know about [Taylor] Sheridan. I know him really well, but I don’t know if he’s onboard or not. “