Xbox unveils cheeky Deadpool & Wolverine controllers

Xbox has gone straight up Main Street, unveiling limited edition controllers promoting this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine. And considering the sort of humor that the Merc with a Mouth gets off on, it should be no surprise that the controllers depict the rear ends of both characters. But don’t expect to ever see these in stores, as they are exclusively part of a sweepstakes.

While the Deadpool controller was unveiled last week, we are just now getting a sneak cheek – uh, we mean peek – at the one with Wolverine’s butt. As stated on Xbox’s website, “In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” coming to theaters on July 26 and following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course). And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller.” In promotion of Wolverine getting a matching controller, a billboard was put up in Canada which depicted Wolverine sitting atop it with the wording, “My best bub’s cheeks never looked so good.” Certainly many female fans of Hugh Jackman would have to disagree…

So how can you go about getting your hands on the Deadpool and Wolverine Xbox controllers? The most recent Xbox update states that “coming soon” you’ll need to follow Microsoft on Instagram and keep an eye out for a promotional post with the hashtag #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes. Keep in mind this is a bit different than the original promo for the Deadpool-specific giveaway, which you can find pics of and info for below:

Make his finest asset yours



Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌



Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

But, as that post shows, the giveaway isn’t just about the controllers. If you get that grand prize, you’ll find yourself the owner of two custom Deadpool & Wolverine Xbox wireless controllers, a custom Xbox Series X and a custom console stand. The grand total value of these items is $859.98. The contest runs until August 11th.

Right now, Deadpool & Wolverine is easily leading the promo items game, with these Xbox controllers proving a fitting companion to the popcorn bucket, itself out-perving the Dune bucket.