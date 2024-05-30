Logan opens wide for a Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket that puts the Dune sandworm to shame

Apologies to the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket, but you’ll need to hold Deadpool & Wolverine‘s beer as a new receptacle for buttery popped kernels takes the crown. Ryan Reynolds is making savory snack enthusiasts think filthy thoughts after debuting the limited-edition popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket gives audiences the gift of an open-mouthed Logan Howlett while wearing his X-Men ’97 costume. In a new video posted to Reynolds’ YouTube page, the Merc With a Mouth promotes the suggestive popcorn bucket by lovingly stroking Logan’s plastic face as a popcorn waterfall fills the surly hero’s gaping maw with delicious treats. Immediately, one imagines opportunistic movie fans planking over the bucket with wicked intentions. No? Just me? Clearly, y’all need to spend more time on the internet.

If you’re interested in owning the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket, you’ll need to act fast. It’s sure to fly off theater shelves when the film opens the weekend of July 26, 2024. You can try your luck on eBay, but who’s to say the seller won’t list it as “Used?”

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic Timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

What do you think about the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket? Let us know in the comments below.