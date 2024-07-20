Armie Hammer says Hollywood would be able to get actors such as himself and Kevin Spacey for a “pretty cheap” price

Armie Hammer recently spoke with Piers Morgan and said Hollywood producers would be “ smart ” to cast actors such as himself or Kevin Spacey as they would probably be able to snag them for a “ pretty cheap ” price. While Hollywood is certainly always eager to save a buck, I’m not sure I can see that happening anytime soon. Hammer was one of Hollywood’s biggest upcoming actors, but when several women came forward with sexual assault allegations against him in 2021 (not to mention those bizarre cannibalism claims), his career was over.

“ If they were smart, they could get guys like two-time Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey for probably pretty cheap right now, for a good project, ” Hammer said. As soon as the allegations surfaced, the actor was dropped from pretty much every project on his slate, which led to him seeking multiple jobs in the Cayman Islands. But despite being “cancelled” and broke, Hammer recently said that he’s “ never been happier ” in his entire life.

Morgan played a clip from his interview with Kevin Spacey last month, in which the actor was asked whether the #MeToo movement had gone too far. “ Well, I could say yes, and not just in my particular case, ” Spacey said. “ There have been others that I feel, they may have been inappropriate, they may have done something that they wished they hadn’t done, but I didn’t think that what it was and maybe what they even admitted to was so heinous that they should have lost their career or their ability to make their livelihood. I think that is, that is too far. But I also think we have to be mindful that it doesn’t swing back too far in the other direction. “

Hammer agreed with Spacey but admitted that movements such as #MeToo are needed. “ I agree with him. I think the genesis and origin of this movement was necessary, ” Hammer said. “ For a long, long time people in power were in positions to abuse it with no recourse and no fallout, and that’s not OK. I think the pendulum had swung so far in that direction that it’s probably expected that there be a bit of an overcorrection. “

In the past three years, Hammer has struggled to find work in the Cayman Islands. He sold timeshares but also applied to be a drama teacher, a landscaper, and a building manager, but each time, he got a letter back from the government which said, “ Due to issues of character, we do not think it is in the best interest of the community for this person to be admitted to the Cayman Islands. “

While Armie Hammer hasn’t worked since Death on the Nile, Kevin Spacey has appeared in several low-budget movies and has found supporters in Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone, and others. Will Hollywood ever welcome them back? I suppose time will tell.