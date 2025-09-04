How Kurt Russell supported Captain Ron co-star Martin Short after wife’s death

Martin Short has pretty much always been one of the most likeable guys in the business. So when his wife of 20 years, Nancy Dolman, passed away in 2010, he had a huge support system rally behind him. And one of the most touching stories of loyalty comes courtesy of Captain Ron co-star Kurt Russell.

Amid finding out that news had broken of Nancy’s death, Short and his kids were heading out of town. This is where Kurt Russell enters the picture. As Short recounted in his memoir, I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend, “Fortunately, the kids and I had scheduled a trip the next morning to our Canadian refuge in Snug Harbour. We’d already had Nancy’s body cremated so that we could spread the ashes up there. We flew from L.A. to Toronto, and then, from Toronto, took a seaplane that touched down right by our dock.

“What the kids and I witnessed as the plane floated into the harbor brought tears: all of my siblings, their spouses, and my beloved nephews and nieces lined up on the dock. And flowers everywhere. Kurt Russell, I later found out, had gone to the florist in the next town and bought out the whole store. Then he went to an antiques store and bought flowerpots. Goldie [Hawn] offered to help, but he told her, “It’s okay, honey, I gotta do this myself.” He planted all the flowers in the pots and lined the dock and the pathways leading up to the main house with them.”

That’s some true friendship right there, a prime example of not just the sort of impact Martin Short has had on people but also how great of a guy Kurt Russell is.

While Captain Ron would flop with audiences and critics upon release in 1992, it has gone on to find a bit of a following courtesy of home video and TV airings. It might not have the sort of fanbase that Clifford does, but Captain Ron absolutely has its moments.

What did you think of the chemistry between Martin Short and Kurt Russell in Captain Ron? Does the movie have its merits 30+ years later?