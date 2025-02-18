Uwe Boll still plans on calling his next film The Dark Knight, even after a letter from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. sends Uwe Boll a cease-and-desist letter regarding the title of his new film, but he still plans to call it The Dark Knight.

Uwe Boll recently wrapped production on The Dark Knight, an action thriller which shares its name with Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Batman movie. Although the director has said that his movie “ is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie, so there is no danger of confusion, ” Warner Bros. has reportedly sent Boll a stern letter saying he can’t use the title. As you might expect, Boll isn’t going to back down.

Boll confirmed on The Uwe Boll Podcast Network (via World of Reel) that Warner Bros. has sent a cease-and-desist letter regarding The Dark Knight. “ DC and Warner already contacted and said I can’t use the title, ” Boll said. “ I understand that, but I told them, ‘Guys, remember Rampage, the Rock movie? You used my title.’ The fact that they did that and called me for permission, they could show gratefulness and say, ‘listen, it’s not a Batman movie, and you can use the title.’ “

In 2009, Boll did direct a film titled Rampage (which has spawned two sequels). Dwayne Johnson starred in a different film with the same title in 2018, but to be fair, it was based on a video game of the same name, which was first published in 1986.

The director also shared his feelings on superhero films in general, and he’s not very complimentary. “ Most of the DC and Marvel films suck, ” he said. “ They’re too long and with endless CGI, and everything is fake and the stories suck. Especially Batman, how many Batman’s do we want to watch? They suck. “

Boll’s The Dark Knight stars Armie Hammer as Sanders, a vigilante “ who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals. While his crusade transforms him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public, the local police chief sees him as a menace to society and aims to take him down. ” Boll has said that the film is a “ very dark and violent movie ” which features “ rapes and knife attacks ” as it examines the “ landscape in Europe. “

Do you think Uwe Boll should have to change the title of The Dark Knight to something else?