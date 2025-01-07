Armie Hammer takes the lead in Uwe Boll’s vigilante thriller The Dark Knight… and no, he’s not playing Batman

As part of his comeback tour, embattled actor Armie Hammer is ready to gear up and dole out some justice as the star of Uwe Boll‘s latest feature, The Dark Knight. Principal photography for Boll’s vigilante thriller begins in Croatia on January 27, with Hammer eager to step into the scene.

According to Variety, The Dark Knight is based on an original script by Boll, with Hammer playing Sanders, “who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals. While his crusade transforms him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public, the local police chief sees him as a menace to society and aims to take him down.”

“The story of ‘The Dark Knight’ couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast,” said Boll about his latest endeavor.

The Dark Knight is an interesting choice for Armie Hammer, who recently said his career is experiencing an upswing, so much so that he must turn some offers away because he’s so busy. Hammer is fighting his way back from allegations of sexual misconduct, including rumors that his sexual kinks have resulted in cannibalism. While Hammer was cleared of the charges, stories about his personal life continued to spread like wildfire, damaging his Hollywood ties and leading man status.

As perplexing as it is to think that starring in a Uwe Boll movie would take priority over other projects, the movie’s title is also a head-scratcher. Casual audiences are bound to confuse Boll’s project with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight or another Batman movie. Even the description makes Boll’s The Dark Knight sound like another movie featuring the Caped Crusader cleaning up Gotham City.

Adding to the confusion is that Armie Hammer almost played Batman in George Miller’s scrapped Justice League movie, Justice League: Mortal. Without the proper information, people who remember Miller’s plans for a Justice League movie could mistake Uwe Boll’s film as a part of the new DCU. That could seem like a stretch, but I’ve worked in the Hollywood bullpen long enough to see all sorts of misinformation make the rounds. Trust me, it’s easy to dupe people who don’t keep their finger on the pulse of this stuff. All you need to do is scroll through your Facebook feed to see people sharing all sorts of fake movie news.

The Dark Knight is Uwe Boll’s 37th film after unleashing features of varying quality like Alone in the Dark, House of the Dead, Postal, In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Story, and more. Boll recently wrapped his latest project, a thriller called Run. In Run, a group of desperate migrants reach the Italian coast after a perilous Mediterranean journey, impacting locals and tourists in a small coastal town. Boll directed and wrote Run, with Amanda Plummer, Kristen Renton, and James Russo taking the lead roles.

Armie Hammer’s latest effort, Frontier Crucible, is in post-production. The Travis Mills-directed Western also stars William H. Macy and Thomas Jane and tells the story of a former soldier with a tragic past who is thrown into an uneasy alliance with three outlaws, a beautiful woman, and her injured husband to battle the harsh elements and hostiles in a desperate bid for survival in the Arizona of the 1870s.

Are you ready for Armie Hammer to come back to the spotlight? Is working with Uwe Boll the right move?