Horror Movie News

Uwe Boll, Dustin Ferguson, Nick Principe, and Lisa Wilcox team for Seed: Legacy

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Producer Uwe Boll and director Dustin Ferguson are teaming for Seed: Legacy, starring Nick Principe and Lisa WilcoxProducer Uwe Boll and director Dustin Ferguson are teaming for Seed: Legacy, starring Nick Principe and Lisa Wilcox

About twenty years ago, writer/director/producer Uwe Boll made a horror movie called Seed – which not only introduced viewers to serial killer Max Seed, but also stirred up a lot of controversy by including animal cruelty footage that Boll had acquired from PETA. Seed 2 (a.k.a. Blood Valley: Seed’s Revenge) followed in 2014 – and now, Seed is set to return again in Seed: Legacy, directed by Dustin Ferguson.

Seed Refresher

In Seed, Max Seed, a disfigured, prolific serial killer who murdered 666 people and filmed their slow deaths, is sentenced to death by electric chair but survives his execution, leading to a bloody rampage for revenge at the prison before he escapes to terrorize again. Will Sanderson played Seed in the first film, but Nick Principe, who is best known for playing ChromeSkull in the Laid to Rest movies, took over the role in Seed 2.

Directed by Marcel Walz, Seed 2 has the following synopsis: Coming back from her bachelor party in Las Vegas, Christine and her friends are driving through the hot desert of Nevada. But they are not alone – serial killer Max Seed is back and he brought the whole family.

Cast and Synopsis

Principe will reprise the role of Max Seed in Seed: Legacy, which is set to start filming in California on March 8th. The synopsis: 30 years after the events of the original film, Emily Bishop escapes a nearby asylum to hunt down Max Seed for a final showdown.

Principe is joined in the cast by Jennifer Moriarty (the Spider Baby remake) as Seed’s Mother, Traci Burr (May) as Fern, and Eric Larsen (General Hospital) as Sheriff Brackett, with Saint Heart (Babylon) taking on the role of Emily Bishop. In the original film, Emily Bishop was played by an 11-year-old Jodelle Ferland.

Also in the cast is genre icon Lisa Wilcox, who played heroine Alice Johnson in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child. Here, Wilcox will be playing Heather Bishop.

Statement

Ferguson provided the following statement: “I’m thrilled to finally have the opportunity to tell the story of Max Seed. He’s been a mysterious figure, who deserves a proper origin story to back his iconic killer status. I’m taking a new stylistic approach not often seen in the genre, or many films at all, that I believe will add an intense new perspective to the series. I’m excited to unleash what we spent the last year and a half preparing!” He added that Jeff Scheel of the band Gravity Kills will be composing the score.

Uwe Boll is producing the film.

What do you think of Uwe Boll and Dustin Ferguson continuing the Seed franchise with Seed: Legacy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Seed: Legacy

Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,751 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Uwe Boll News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. The Mandalorian & Grogu
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Project Hail Mary
  7. Send Help
  8. Disclosure Day
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News