Uwe Boll, Dustin Ferguson, Nick Principe, and Lisa Wilcox team for Seed: Legacy

About twenty years ago, writer/director/producer Uwe Boll made a horror movie called Seed – which not only introduced viewers to serial killer Max Seed, but also stirred up a lot of controversy by including animal cruelty footage that Boll had acquired from PETA. Seed 2 (a.k.a. Blood Valley: Seed’s Revenge) followed in 2014 – and now, Seed is set to return again in Seed: Legacy , directed by Dustin Ferguson.

Seed Refresher

In Seed, Max Seed, a disfigured, prolific serial killer who murdered 666 people and filmed their slow deaths, is sentenced to death by electric chair but survives his execution, leading to a bloody rampage for revenge at the prison before he escapes to terrorize again. Will Sanderson played Seed in the first film, but Nick Principe, who is best known for playing ChromeSkull in the Laid to Rest movies, took over the role in Seed 2.

Directed by Marcel Walz, Seed 2 has the following synopsis: Coming back from her bachelor party in Las Vegas, Christine and her friends are driving through the hot desert of Nevada. But they are not alone – serial killer Max Seed is back and he brought the whole family.

Cast and Synopsis

Principe will reprise the role of Max Seed in Seed: Legacy, which is set to start filming in California on March 8th. The synopsis: 30 years after the events of the original film, Emily Bishop escapes a nearby asylum to hunt down Max Seed for a final showdown.

Principe is joined in the cast by Jennifer Moriarty (the Spider Baby remake) as Seed’s Mother, Traci Burr (May) as Fern, and Eric Larsen (General Hospital) as Sheriff Brackett, with Saint Heart (Babylon) taking on the role of Emily Bishop. In the original film, Emily Bishop was played by an 11-year-old Jodelle Ferland.

Also in the cast is genre icon Lisa Wilcox, who played heroine Alice Johnson in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child. Here, Wilcox will be playing Heather Bishop.

Statement

Ferguson provided the following statement: “ I’m thrilled to finally have the opportunity to tell the story of Max Seed. He’s been a mysterious figure, who deserves a proper origin story to back his iconic killer status. I’m taking a new stylistic approach not often seen in the genre, or many films at all, that I believe will add an intense new perspective to the series. I’m excited to unleash what we spent the last year and a half preparing! ” He added that Jeff Scheel of the band Gravity Kills will be composing the score.

Uwe Boll is producing the film.

What do you think of Uwe Boll and Dustin Ferguson continuing the Seed franchise with Seed: Legacy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.