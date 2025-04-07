Lisa Wilcox interview: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and 5 heroine looks back on her battles with Freddy Krueger

The A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has some of the best heroines of the horror genre – and my personal favorite of the Elm Street heroines is Alice Johnson, played by Lisa Wilcox in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child. JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was able to catch up with Wilcox at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California last month and talked with her about her encounters with Freddy Krueger and the experience of working on those classic ’80s horror films. You can hear what Wilcox had to say by checking out the video embedded above.

Directed by Renny Harlin from a screenplay by Brian Helgeland, Ken Wheat, and Jim Wheat (with Helgeland also sharing story credit with William Kotzwinkle), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master has the following synopsis: Your fave psycho-sandman is back! It’s the one-man-sleep-disorder, the unspeakably demonic Freddy Krueger, returning with a vengeance in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master! But wait. This time around, the fiendishly Freddy is up against a powerful new adversary! After beautiful young Alice sees the remaining Elm Street kids succumb one by one to Freddy’s razor-edged wrath, she embarks on a desperate mission to release the tortured souls of Freddy’s victims once and for all. Can this lone “Dream Master” defeat the satanic dream-stalker? Or will she have to wake up to the fact that no one is ever really ready… for Freddy? A special-effects-filled descent into sheer, unrelenting terror!



Wilcox was joined in the cast by Danny Hassel, Tuesday Knight, Ken Sagoes, Rodney Eastman, Brooke Theiss, Andras Jones, Toy Newkirk, Nicholas Mele, and Brooke Bundy, with Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger. Plus, there’s a cameo appearance by Linnea Quigley as a soul in Freddy’s chest.

Directed by Stephen Hopkins from a screenplay by Leslie Bohem and a story crafted by John Skipp and Craig Spector, The Dream Child has the following synopsis: The fifth installment of the popular franchise focuses on Alice, a survivor of the fourth, who believes Freddy Krueger has been eliminated for good. She optimistically hopes to start a life with fellow survivor Dan. The nightmares begin soon enough, though, and Alice learns she is pregnant. When her friends start dying, Alice suspects that Freddy is using the fetus within her as a weapon. Can she fight the demon while protecting her unborn child?

For that one, Wilcox was joined in the cast by Kelly Jo Minter, Erika Anderson, Danny Hassel, Beatrice Boepple, Whitby Hertford, Joe Seely, and Nicholas Mele, with Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger and Michael Bailey Smith as Super Freddy.

Are you a fan of A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and/or A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child?