Armie Hammer comments on allegations, thinks he knows how it went so far

When Armie Hammer fell, we all wondered just what the heck was going on. We all heard some of the details and the rumors and the speculation, but it just seemed too bizarre. Now that he has had a few years to reflect on everything that went down over the allegations of abuse and cannibalism, Armie Hammer has ideas of how it all spiraled.

Appearing on husband/wife comedians Christina Pazsitzy and Tom Segura’s Your Mom’s House podcast (via People), Armie Hammer put some of the blame on the lockdown that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic. “The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives. And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people. And all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact that I can’t leave my living room.”

Armie Hammer, too, noted that words can easily be taken out of context, which, while the words themselves may not be true per se, do give the people – and tabloids – what they want. “This possession kinda thing, like, that’s just fun to talk about. And, by the way, especially if you’re, like, drunk or stoned or high at night and you’re texting. And while you’re saying it, you’re, like, chuckling to yourself, like, I’m gonna f*cking cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket so I got a piece of you everywhere I go, ha ha ha. If anyone took anyone’s bedroom conversations — specifically, like, if people were having a little bit of sexy time — and they took the sh*t that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone’s gonna go, ‘You guys are f*cking disgusting.’”

While Armie Hammer’s movie career is basically over, he is doing his best to get back onto the screen, as he has the western Frontier Crucible lined up. That said, he might be faring better in podcast land, having launched his own where he can reflect on his career and of course the more controversial elements of his life.

Where do you see Armie Hammer going from here? Do you want to see him appear in more movies?

