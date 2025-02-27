Conan O’Brien teases “great surprises” at this weekend’s Oscars

Conan O’Brien will mark his debut as host of the Oscars this weekend. But what surprises does he have in store?

We’re only a few days away from the 97th Academy Awards and one thing is for sure: Kieran Culkin will give the speech of the night. But if there was another guarantee, it would be that Conan O’Brien is going to kill it. As far as what he’s bringing to the Dolby Theatre this Sunday, only he and his team know.

Conan O’Brien recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat with the host about the Oscar gig, at first joking, “I made a mistake! No, we’re gonna have a great show, we’re gonna have a great time.” He added, “We have some fun ideas, there’s some great surprises.” Now if that isn’t code for “Masturbating Bear is presenting Best Sound”, I don’t know what is!

Obviously Conan is going to be tight-lipped about what we can really expect, but right now we do know that a few key changes have been made. For one, a group of five past winners won’t be presenting the acting categories, which many have speculated is because no one would want to heap praise on Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón after her unearthed tweets made headlines. Another will find performances of Best Original Song nominees being nixed, although there’s a strong rumor that the show will feature a Wicked medley. Considering Conan has been one of best Hot Ones guests ever and Sean Evans will be on hand, we might see O’Brien sicing Evans on some of the nominees.

Conan also admitted to Kimmel that he lied to People magazine about having seen all of the nominated movies but confessed to Kimmel that there is major difficulty in catching up with all 10 Best Picture nominees, something Kimmel confided in, saying there was no reason in watching one if you knew it wouldn’t win anything. In other words, he probably skipped out on Lion back in 2017…As Conan noted, “When we were coming along, there were five movies nominated. Then they expanded it to 45 movies and then 75 and now 110. And so…you gotta watch a lot of movies…I’ve watched a lot of movies.”

Kimmel also offered his own advice for the first-timer, which essentially came down to trying to sit down as much as possible during the show. With four hosting stints, Kimmel is behind only Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope.

