The 5 Best Gene Hackman Movies You Never Saw

Given the sad news that Gene Hackman, the most legendary of all actors, has passed away, tributes will (appropriately) be coming in non-stop. After all, he was the greatest of the greats, and the fact that he retired relatively early (back in 2004) adds to his mystique, as he went out at the top of his game. Given his rich legacy of work, everyone will no doubt be offering tributes to his best movies, like Unforgiven, The French Connection, The Royal Tennenbaums, and many more. Here at JoBlo, we’re gonna do something a little different and pay tribute to the star by singling out some of his lesser-seen films, hoping that maybe fans of his find something on this list they haven’t seen before and can enjoy for the first time!

The French Connection II:

While everyone will (rightly) be raving about William Friedkin’s The French Connection and Hackman’s iconic portrayal of Popeye Doyle, the often neglected sequel shouldn’t be overlooked. The first film turned Hackman into a star and won him a much deserved Best Actor Oscar. People usually dismiss the sequel, as Friedkin opted not to return. However, John Frankenheimer’s film is a spectacular cop flick on its own merits, with it following Doyle as he heads to France to track down Alan Charnier, the “French Connection” of the title, who eluded him at the end of the first film. One of the biggest swings they make is that Doyle, at one point in the film, is kidnapped and turned into a smack addict. Hackman does some of his best acting ever in the scenes where a strung-out Doyle tries to quit cold turkey, and the movie also climaxes in a doozy of a foot chase.

Night Moves:

Arthur Penn, the director of Night Moves, was a seminal figure in the birth of the “New Hollywood,” with him having helmed Bonnie & Clyde, a film which gave Hackman one of his first major supporting roles. In the seventies, his career cooled off, with many saying he never made another movie as good as Bonnie & Clyde. I disagree. His private eye flick, Night Moves, is one of the best films of its genre that I’ve ever seen. It suffered because it came out in the wake of Chinatown, but it might even be a better film. In it, Hackman plays Harry Moseby, a low-rent private eye with marital troubles, who takes a job tracking down a teenage runaway (played by a young Melanie Griffith). While more of a character piece than a mystery, it has some dynamite set pieces, including a fantastic finale where Moseby is menaced by a floatplane gunman while stranded in the ocean. Criterion is reissuing this one next month.

Uncommon Valor:

Imagine Rambo: First Blood Part II if Gene Hackman had played Rambo. That’s kind of what Uncommon Valor is. In fact, it predates Rambo II by two years, and is directed by First Blood’s Ted Kotcheff. In it, Hackman plays a Korean War vet whose son is M.I.A in Vietnam. When he discovers where his boy is being held, he recruits his old unit to join him on a mission to rescue his son. Not only is this movie loaded with action (the men playing his comrades are a who’s who of action legends, including Fred Ward, Patrick Swayze, and Randall “Tex” Cobb), but it also has a fantastic score by James Horner in the vein of his work on the Star Trek movies. But, for me, it’s also evidence of what made Hackman such a legend. This is basically an elevated B-movie (nothing wrong with that), but Hackman doesn’t phone it in, with him delivering a touching portrayal of a father driven to extreme action by his fierce love for his son. I’ve always been a huge fan of this movie – for more check out a Best Movie You Never Saw I did on it!

Hoosiers:

While this was considered a classic in the eighties, people sleep on Hoosiers nowadays for some reason. This is a deeply touching story about an Indiana High School basketball team that is turned into champions by their newly hired coach (played by Hackman), who replaces a beloved coach who died in a tragic accident. David Anspaugh, who also directed Rudy, was a master of the inspirational sports film, and this is a total gem, with Hackman delivering a deeply humane, low-key performance as the kind-hearted coach. Dennis Hopper, who made a comeback in this movie, also steals scenes as the broken-down, alcoholic father of a player trying to do right by his son after years of neglect. Plus, the film also has a killer soundtrack by Jerry Goldsmith.

The Package:

Another Gene Hackman action flick, this taut thriller was directed by action ace Andrew Davis (Under Siege, The Fugitive), and stars Hackman as a Green Beret trying to track down the prisoner who escaped his custody (the titular “Package”). The prisoner is played by Tommy Lee Jones (in a role that directly led to him being hired for Under Siege), and he’s tied up in an assassination plot that Hackman has to foil. It’s very cool seeing the earthy Hackman play a straight-up action flick (indeed, his role could have been written for a guy like Steven Seagal), and this is a gem of a movie it seems very few people ever saw.

