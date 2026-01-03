Awesome Art Spotlight and Interview: Huan Do

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net. In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Huan Do

Huan Do is a senior creative lead, art director, and artist known for crafting bold, concept-driven visuals. He has a particular focus on original tribute poster work, guided by storytelling sensibility and a designer’s eye. A UCLA graduate in Graphic Design, his work spans theatrical, streaming, and home entertainment campaigns, where he approaches key art as a narrative device – distilling character, tone, and emotion into a single, striking image.

Working fluidly across studio and freelance environments, Huan blends strategic thinking with a hands-on design process, transforming ideas into finished visual experiences. His work is defined by clarity, precision, and cinematic intent, rooted in the pursuit of compelling compositions and original concepts. The result is art that feels purposeful, cohesive, and built to resonate with audiences long after the first impression.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

HUAN: I think I always had a deep appreciation for art, even as a child. I was pretty introverted then – and still am – and art gave me a way to escape into a world where imagination felt limitless. It was a quiet, personal space where I could explore ideas freely, and creating was simply fun. That interest became something more tangible when I took an oil painting class in junior high. At the time, it was the only school in our area offering a course like that, and working with paint, color, and composition really clicked for me. From that point on, I was hooked.

It wasn’t until college, though, that things really started to take shape. I began taking design classes, and that’s when the seed was planted that maybe this wasn’t just something I enjoyed – it could actually be a path. Learning about layout, typography, and visual problem-solving opened my eyes to the idea of becoming a graphic artist and communicating ideas through design.

Naturally, my love for cinema eventually found its way into my work. Film had always been a huge influence on me, and discovering that I could fuse those two passions – art and cinema – into a single discipline felt incredibly exciting. It gave me the opportunity to explore focal points, interpretation, mood, and visual experimentation all at once.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

Growing up, I was always interested in artists who blurred the line between illustration and design. Patrick Nagel was a huge influence on me – his stylized portraits of women just felt so modern, even while pulling from styles like Art Nouveau and traditional Japanese woodcuts. I really connected with how clean and assured his compositions were, and how he could strip things down to just what was necessary. That way of thinking about clarity and impact definitely stuck with me.

I was also a big fan of Guy Billout. His illustrations were always clever and plenty whimsical, and they made you look at everyday situations from totally unexpected angles. There was always this effortless sense of humor and imagination in his work that I really admired.

Looking back, both of them helped shape how I see illustration and design – not just as something that looks good, but as something that’s concept-driven and thoughtful. That influence still shows up in how I approach my own work today.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

There’s so much incredible art out there right now that it’s honestly hard to narrow things down, but a few artists I really admire and consistently follow definitely stand out.

At the top of my list is Bruno Vergauwen. His work feels next level – his compositions, and cinematic interpretations are incredibly unique. I really admire how he weaves his technique so seamlessly into his take on film; every piece feels thoughtfully constructed.

I’m also a big fan of Laurent Durieux. His posters are always clever and conceptually sharp, and he’s worked on many of my all-time favorite classic films. There’s a timeless quality to his work that makes each piece feel iconic.

Orlando Arocena (Mexifunk) is another standout. His mastery of vector art is undeniable, and his horror work in particular is phenomenal. His steel book series is some of the best genre artwork out there – bold, and instantly recognizable.

I always look forward to new releases from Eileen Steinbach (sg_posters) as well. Her designs are incredibly smart, with a strong minimalist flair that communicates so much depth through simplicity. Ian Permana is another artist I follow closely; his use of bright, neon-heavy color palettes creates striking, energetic compositions that really command attention.

Seb Ruiz (brgrface) is also someone whose work I greatly admire. Her expert line work and sophisticated use of color translate beautifully across a wide range of projects, showcasing both technical mastery and versatility. Her art is simply gorgeous.

I’m also really inspired by Jeff Jacobs (retro1sheet), especially his ability to transform static artwork into animated pieces. Watching his art come to life adds an entirely new dimension that’s just extremely fun to explore.

On the fine art side, I’m currently obsessed with the paintings of Inka Essenhigh. Her ethereal imagery – blending natural forms with imagined elements – creates these otherworldly landscapes that feel both exotic and deeply symbolic. Her work is endlessly inspiring and unlike anything else, so yeah… I pretty much get lost in the fantastic realms that she creates.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

In today’s creative landscape – where there are countless incredibly talented and already established artists – it’s more important than ever to develop a clear, personal point of view. Finding your own unique style can help you stand out, even if it starts with something simple that clearly differentiates your work from the next artist’s. That sense of identity is what makes your art recognizable and memorable.

It can take time to get there, and that process isn’t always easy – but that’s part of the challenge, and honestly, part of the fun. Experimenting, working through iterations, and steadily refining your voice is how that style begins to take shape. The key is to stay curious and open while trusting your instincts along the way.

Most importantly, keep pushing forward with your work. In many cases, you have to be relentless – show up consistently, keep creating even when momentum feels slow, and believe in the value of what you’re making. Persistence, combined with authenticity, can go a long way in carving out your own space as an artist.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

You can expect a continued expansion of my alternative movie poster work, especially across several ongoing series I’ve been building – Horror Thriller, Crime Thriller, and most recently, Sci-Fi Thriller. Each series allows me to explore a distinct visual language while pushing atmosphere, symbolism, and mood in different ways.

I love the freedom that comes with being an alternative movie poster artist. It’s about taking iconic films and reimagining them in bold, visually striking ways while staying true to the core mood of each genre. Each series is its own visual universe, and my goal is to keep pushing the scale, the atmosphere, and the impact of the artwork.

Moving forward, I’ll be continuing to grow these series while evolving their visual identity, along with new explorations as inspiration strikes. My hope is to bring an audience along for the journey – people who enjoy seeing familiar films reimagined through a cinematic, design-forward lens and who appreciate thoughtful, expressive artwork.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

I’m naturally drawn to films that explore the human spirit – stories of lost love, new beginnings, and characters shaped by imperfect choices and attempts at redemption.

At the very top of my list is Love Me If You Dare (2003), directed by Yann Samuell and starring Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet. It’s a brilliant French dark romantic comedy – To me, the film balances whimsical charm and emotional danger, ending on the quiet notion that some loves persist, no matter how flawed the path.

Another favorite is The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), directed by Philip Kaufman and based on Milan Kundera’s novel. It has always stayed with me for its meditation on love, freedom, and impermanence. It captures how desire and intimacy can feel both weightless and deeply consequential, and that emotional tension is what makes the film so great. Robert Redford’s Ordinary People (1980) is another standout – a quietly devastating exploration of grief and family trauma. In a similar vein, Wim Wenders’ Paris,Texas (1984) and Wings of Desire (1987) explore those same emotional themes with a calm sensitivity that resonated deeply with me.

My favorite crime thriller of all time is Michael Mann’s Heat (1995). Beyond its iconic performances, it’s a fascinating study of two opposing forces – men driven by discipline, code, and obsession – making it as much a character study as it is a genre classic. A close second is The Mechanic (1972). Charles Bronson as a hitman is just so good – cold, methodical, and packed with that raw, gritty action that still hits hard. When it comes to neo-noir thrillers, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive (2011) is a winner for me – an incredibly stylish and stunning piece of filmmaking. Curtis Hanson’s L.A. Confidential (1997) feels like a perfect film – an immersive world that blends classic crime drama with the nostalgia of a bygone golden era.

Of course, I’ll watch anything from Quentin Tarantino – Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) & Vol. 2 (2004), Pulp Fiction (1994), and Inglorious Basterds (2009) are my top picks – films that showcase bold storytelling, creative dialog, and unmistakable style. They’re confident, unapologetic, and endlessly entertaining.

On the other end of the spectrum, I have a deep appreciation for science fiction and horror. Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) is always thrilling, and Blade Runner (1982) remains one of my all-time favorites for its landmark world-building and art direction. Rogue One (2016) from the Star Wars universe absolutely delivers, especially that heart-pounding finale. I also enjoy a good vampire story, so Tomas Alfredson’s Let the Right One In (2008) immediately comes to mind – haunting, intimate, and beautifully shot. Smile 2 (2024) is absolutely worth calling out – Naomi Scott delivers a fearless, fully committed performance that sears. And of course, John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) was absolutely mind-blowing the first time I saw it; his mastery of suspense, paranoia, and practical effects is simply unmatched.

I’m also a big fan of Asian cinema, where the creative range feels especially diverse and where some truly remarkable films can be found. Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), and Zhang Yimou’s House of Flying Daggers (2004) stand out for their visual poetry, emotional depth, and elegance – traits that elevate them far beyond traditional martial arts films. John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) is relentless, over-the-top action at its finest – always exciting to watch. I also love Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance Trilogy (Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), Oldboy (2003), and Lady Vengeance (2005)) because it’s just so uncompromising in its brutality and sharp exploration of morality and obsession. And then there’s Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle (2005), which is just pure fun – wild, inventive, and completely unhinged in the best way.

I also gravitate toward films from the 1970’s – The Deer Hunter, Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, The Warriors, Deliverance, Marathon Man, Mad Max, The Exorcist, and Saturday Night Fever, in particular – a period where filmmaking felt raw, grounded, and unfiltered.

Overall, my tastes are pretty diverse. As long as a film is engaging, thoughtfully made, and willing to take creative risks, I’m in.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite art pieces from Huan as we continue to follow his journey across his website (www.huanstudio.com) and social media hubs: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/huanartposters/) / PosterSpy (https://posterspy.com/profile/huanandonly/) / Alternative Movie Posters (https://alternativemovieposters.com/portfolio_tags/huan-do/) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/huando1/) / Store ([email protected])

28 Years Later

Alien

Alien: Romulus

An American Werewolf In London

Cujo

Daredevil: Born Again

Drive

Dune Part Two

Escape From New York

The Evil Dead

The French Connection

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Goodfellas

Heat

Hellraiser

Interstellar

Kill Bill

Longlegs

The Monkey

Nosferatu

Old Boy

Reservoir Dogs

Scarface

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Stranger Things

The Substance

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.