Walton Goggins was bitten by a snake on the set of The White Lotus: “Am I dying a slow death?”

Walton Goggins isn’t a big fan of snakes, so obviously, he would be the one to suffer a snake bit during the production of The White Lotus season 3.

“ I don’t just have a phobia – it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes, ” Goggins told Jimmy Kimmel. “ I am terrified of snakes — really, really terrified — and there’s something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes. ” The actor was filming a scene in which his character starts opening snake cages, and he was naturally apprehensive about it, even with a handler giving him the lowdown on each snake.

“ All I’m thinking about is the very first cage where the snake will kill you — ‘don’t open that’ — and then the rest of it just goes out of my mind, ” Goggins said. “ And then they yelled action, and it’s like, ‘Okay, don’t open the first one because it’ll kill you.’ The next one, ‘Was it green or was it brown? Which one has a big, big bite?’ ” Unfortunately, one of those snakes didn’t appreciate being handled by Goggins and promptly turned around and bit him. “ I wish I could’ve been cool — like I fancy myself a pretty cool guy. Like, ‘Hey, yeah, I got a snakebite,’ ” he said. “ This was my reaction: I swear to God, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been bit by a snake! Oh my God!’ “

The medical team handled the bite on-site, and Goggins went back to work, but at the end of the day, he got a call from a producer who suggested that he should get the bite properly checked out at the hospital. “ I finally got it out of my system — it’s like, ‘You’re okay.’ I get a phone call from the producer saying, ‘Hey, you know what? We’ve been thinking about it and we’re thinking maybe you should go to the hospital,’ ” Goggins explained. “ I said, ‘For what? You said the snake was nonvenomous, right? Am I dying a slow death? Is there something you know I don’t know?’ ” Thankfully, Goggins is still with us.

