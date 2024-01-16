White Lotus season 3 adds Walton Goggins & more to its ever-growing cast

Good lord, White Lotus. Save some actors for the rest of Hollywood. The third season of the HBO series is set to begin filming in Thailand next month with a massive ensemble cast, but hell, why not add a few more? The latest addition to White Lotus season 3 includes Walton Goggins, one of my favourite actors, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), and Sam Nivola (Maestro).

As with the previous cast announcements, there are no details on the character Walton Goggins and the rest will be playing in White Lotus season 3. The rest of the cast includes Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Leslie Bibb (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Jason Isaacs (The Death of Stalin), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Parker Posey (Scream 3), Miloš Biković (The Challenge), Dom Hetrakul (Bangkok Dangerous), Christian Friedel (Babylon: Berlin), Morgana O’Reilly (Housebound), Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris (The Ark), Tayme Thapthimthong (Mechanic: Resurrection) with Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) returning to reprise her role of Belinda Lindsey from the first season.

“ It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus, ” series creator Mike White mentioned last year when asked about the new season. “ It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing. “