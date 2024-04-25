I’m the Grim Reaper: Sam Raimi and 10 Cloverfield Lane writers team for webtoon adaptation

Wattpad Webtoon Studios has hired 10 Cloverfield Lane screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken to write a TV series adaptation of the webtoon I’m the Grim Reaper – and Deadline reports that legendary genre filmmaker Sam Raimi is on board to executive produce the show alongside Zainab Azizi and I’m the Grim Reaper creator Grave Weaver, who has a say in the development process.

I’m the Grim Reaper has the following synopsis: When Scarlet finds herself doomed to eternal punishment in Hell for a sinful life she can’t even remember, Satan himself offers her a deal: return to Earth and kill one marked sinner per day…as his GRIM REAPER! Using the power of Hell, Scarlet quickly learns the ropes of being a reaper: bring in one sinner a day, regardless of their sins, and avoid the ninth circle herself. This work brings her into the path of Chase, a disgraced former detective trying to solve a high-level case that seems wrapped up in Scarlet’s former life. Scarlet decides to partner with Chase to find the answers to her locked memories – as long as Chase doesn’t discover Scarlet’s bloodstained bargain with Satan first.

Deadline notes that, “The story slots perfectly into Raimi’s wheelhouse, striking a deft balance between scares, gore and humor.” Raimi’s biggest hits have been a trilogy of Spider-Man movies and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he’s also known for directing horror movies like The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and Drag Me to Hell.

The webtoon is about to hit its 200th episode milestone, so Campbell and Stuecken will have plenty of story ideas to pull from as they craft the TV series adaptation of I’m the Grim Reaper.

I don’t follow webtoons, so I had never heard of I’m the Grim Reaper before this news report, but the set-up sounds interesting and I’ll check out anything that Sam Raimi puts his name on. So I’m guaranteed to check this one out.

Are you familiar with I’m the Grim Reaper? What do you think of the webtoon getting a TV series adaptation from Sam Raimi and the writers of 10 Cloverfield Lane? Let us know by leaving a comment below.