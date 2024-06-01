Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Chris Barnes

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net.” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Chris Barnes

Chris founded BRUTAL Posters early 2018 and has since worked on multiple BAFTA and EMMY winning films & TV shows. His clients include Universal, Warner Bros, Paramount, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, MGM, A24, Gunpowder & Sky, Fangoria, Shudder, Arrow Video, Vinegar Syndrome, metal bands such as Cradle of Filth, Municipal Waste, Ingested, Skinless, and comedians such as Tom Davis and Dusty Slay.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

CHRIS: I’ve always loved drawing and painting since childhood, and went on to study Art at college – specialising in pencil and acrylics. Once I finished college I regrettably didn’t do anything art wise until around 2017! I was involved in making a short film and when the time came to commission a poster we had no money! I knew absolutely zero about digital art but decided to try and knock something together on Paint! It was shit. I tried again. Also shit, but I loved trying, so became a bit obsessed by digital art and artists.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

It’s the old cliché really: I was born in the 80s, so grew up gawping at Drew Struzan, John Alvin, etc, in the cinema foyer. Magic. I can’t explain how it makes me feel staring at their work, to this day. I get lost in it and obsess over every detail they crammed in there. There are tons more artists that I love, but thinking about it now those were the fellas that got me hooked.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

Maaan, tons! There’s no way I can avoid missing so many great ones out, but Steve Chorney, James Goodridge, Jason Edmiston, Paul Mann, Tony Stella, Kyle Lambert. Special shoutout to Marc Schoenbach too – when I was trying my best to learn about digital postermaking, Marc’s work cropped up and I was convinced they were vintage horror designs I’d somehow missed previously. As it turns out, of course, they’re brand new and opened my eyes to what’s possible. Marc’s since become a good mate and huge support. He’s the fucking man.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Work for you, design stuff that you’d like to look at. Enjoy it – even the ones that aren’t quite turning out as you planned. Keep going, get work behind you, practice. Share work, put it out there. It’s scary but fuck it, do it anyway. Some people won’t like it but that’s fine, because you will. Other people will too and they’ll hire you because they like what you do. Go easy on yourself.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

I only tend to plan work for around a month/6 weeks in advance, and I’m really thankful to have some slipcovers, posters, and album covers lined up. Plus, there’s some stuff I’ve finished a while back that’s due for release for Vinegar Syndrome, Yellow Veil, Culture Shock, and a couple of others which I’m looking forward to.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

Yikes. I’ll stick to horror I watch on repeat for the movies: An American Werewolf In London, Hellraiser, Fright Night, A Nightmare On Elm St, Evil Dead. I bet you’ve never had anyone say these before!

Series: The Sopranos, The Sopranos, and The Sopranos. And Succession.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite art pieces from Chris as we continue to follow his journey across his Website and social media hubs: Instagram / X / Poster Spy

Bad Taste

The Batman II

The Blair Witch Project

Breaking Bad

Cabal

Evil Dead Rise

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Joker: Folie à Deux

King On Screen

The Monster Squad

A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

The Omen

Predator

Return Of The Living Dead

Rick Rubin – The Crative Act: A Way of Being

Robocop

Rocky

The Shining

Succession

Talk To Me

Type 0 Negative

Vamp

X