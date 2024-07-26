The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 teaser trailer released at Comic-Con, plus Daryl Dixon: Book of Carol renewed for season 3

The days of The Walking Dead are over – but now we’re in the era of the continuation spin-offs, with both The Walking Dead: Dead City (check out our review HERE) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review HERE) heading into their second seasons, with the Daryl Dixon show gaining the extra subtitle The Book of Carol for season 2. Dead City and Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol panels were held back-to-back at the San Diego Comic-Con today. First up, a new teaser trailer for the second season of Dead City!

Eli Jorné, who wrote and co-executive produced the The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner on The Walking Dead: Dead City. This show sees “ Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. ” As you can see from the teaser trailer, Dead City will return in 2025.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since seasons 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead. They are joined in the cast by Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i), Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Gaius Charles (Fright Night Lights), Jonathan Higginbotham (Shining Vale), Trey Santiago-Hudson (You Hurt My Feelings), and Charlie Solis (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). It was recently announced that Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy will be playing a gang leader named Bruegel in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

It was also announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol has been renewed for a third season. Production on the new season will kick off next month and will be based in Madrid. It will track “ Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. “

“ I’m really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they’ve ever known… what it means for them, what it brings for each of them, apart and together, ” said McBride in a statement. “ There’s still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming season two, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel’s storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks… such excitement looking forward! ” The second season will debut on September 29th and you can check out the new trailer right here.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of The Book of Carol pick up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In addition to Reedus, McBride, and Charrier, the show’s cast includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal. Showrunner David Zabel serves as executive producer alongside Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. AMC Studios is producing.

Will you be watching the second seasons The Walking Dead: Dead City and/or The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol? Let us know by leaving a comment below.