The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 gets a teaser trailer, will premiere in 2025

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review of the first season HERE) just wrapped up its second season on AMC this past weekend, but the third show has already been filming for a while – and along with the season 2 finale comes the unveiling of a teaser trailer for season 3. You can check it out in the embed above. While a specific premiere date has not yet been announced, we do know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will start airing sometime in 2025.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of season 2 pick up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In addition to Reedus, McBride, and Charrier, the show’s cast includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal. One new addition for season 3 is comedian Stephen Merchant has helped create such TV shows as The Office, Extras, and The Outlaws, wrote and directed the film Fighting with My Family, and had acting roles in the likes of The Office, Extras, Hot Fuzz, Burke and Hare, Hall Pass, Hello Ladies, The Big Bang Theory, Logan, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Fighting with My Family, Jojo Rabbit, Modern Family, and The Outlaws, among others. 

