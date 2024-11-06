The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showrunner already has plans for season 4

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review of the first season HERE) just wrapped up its second season on AMC this past weekend, but the third season has already been filming for a while – and during an interview with Collider, showrunner David Zabel confirmed that he already has some plans in mind for season 4, if the show gets that far.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of season 2 pick up where the first season left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

While the first two seasons were set in France, the setting is moving to Spain for season 3 – and it sounds like it would remain in Spain if season 4 happens. Zabel told Collider, “ If we get a Season 4, it will be an outgrowth and a continuation of the story we’re telling in Season 3. That’s the pattern I’ve fallen into now. I think in 12-episode segments in my mind, which is two seasons of the show. There are six episodes in a season, so far. The first 12 were all of a piece, and if there’s a next 12, they will similarly be of a piece. If you ask me about Season 5, all bets are off. I have no idea about that. “

Zabel also told The Hollywood Reporter, “ The characters should not settle down. It should be a road show. They have to keep moving [to return home]. At the end of season 2, they’re going somewhere. We don’t know exactly where, and it’s not a direct line to the next place they go. But the idea is to keep the characters struggling and striving to get home and moving. [Exploring a new culture is] going to be so exciting for reinventing the show. It felt like all signs pointed toward us continuing to move and get to the next place. In seasons 5 and 6, it could be a different place. They’ll keep moving until they get home! “

Are you glad to hear that the showrunner already has some ideas for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4? What do you think of the show continuing to move through different countries as it goes on? Let us know by leaving a comment below.