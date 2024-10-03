The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 adds Stephen Merchant to the cast

Stephen Merchant of The Office and Logan has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, which is currently filming

Comedian Stephen Merchant has helped create such TV shows as The Office, Extras, and The Outlaws, wrote and directed the film Fighting with My Family, and had acting roles in the likes of The Office, Extras, Hot Fuzz, Burke and Hare, Hall Pass, Hello Ladies, The Big Bang Theory, Logan, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Fighting with My Family, Jojo Rabbit, Modern Family, and The Outlaws, among others. Now, Merchant has confirmed that he’s going to have to deal with zombies, because he has joined the cast of The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review of the first season HERE). Although season 2 just recently started airing on AMC, season 3 is already filming in Spain, and those episodes are where we’ll see Merchant show up.

Merchant took to social media to say, “ As a fan of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, I was excited when they asked me to join the WD universe for season 3. But don’t ask me for spoilers – my lips are sealed. “

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of season 2 pick up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In addition to Reedus, McBride, Charrier, and Merchant, the show’s cast includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal.

Showrunner David Zabel serves as executive producer alongside Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. AMC Studios is producing.

Are you looking forward to seeing Stephen Merchant show up in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.