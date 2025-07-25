TV News

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon renewed for fourth and final season

By
Posted 6 hours ago
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, renewed, final seasonThe Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, renewed, final season

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Production on the final eight episodes will begin this month in Spain.

Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey,” said Norman Reedus in a statement. “I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.

Melissa McBride, who stars alongside Reedus as Carol Peletier, added, “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters. There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I’m going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations.

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on September 7. The new season “tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.” In addition to Reedus and McBride, the series also includes Candela Saitta, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, Stephen Merchant, Hugo Arbués and Greta Fernández. New series regulars are Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay.

It remains to be seen whether the final season will be the last we see of Daryl Dixon. Reedus’ statement seems to hint that it won’t be the end, but if it is, it will be the conclusion of quite a run, as Reedus has played the character for fifteen years. The same can be said for McBride.

Source: Variety
