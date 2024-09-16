The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 shows off a teaser trailer and posters

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review HERE) is set to continue with a second season that will focus on Daryl’s good friend Carol, played by Melissa McBride – and because of that, season 2 has the ridiculous (and ridiculously long) title of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. The show is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT on both AMC and AMC+… and with that date swiftly approaching, a teaser trailer has arrived online, along with a pair of posters. You can watch the teaser in the embed above and the posters can be found at the bottom of this article.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of the new season pick up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In addition to Reedus, McBride, and Charrier, the show’s cast includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal.

Showrunner David Zabel serves as executive producer alongside Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. AMC Studios is producing. Even though season 2 hasn’t premiered yet, the third season of the show is already filming in Spain.

Will you be watching The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 / The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol? Take a look at the teaser trailer and the posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

