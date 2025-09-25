The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 adds Jimmi Simpson as a series regular

When the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City (check out our review HERE) had its premiere in June of 2023, it became the biggest cable drama debut of the year, drawing in 683,000 viewers as it aired on AMC, with viewers of the simulcasts on BBC America and IFC, plus replays, boosting the number of viewers to 1.12 million. So it was no surprise when we got The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 – and that, in turn, did well enough that season 3 is now filming in Boston. Deadline reports that the Emmy-nominated Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter) has been cast as a new series regular in this fresh batch of episodes, where he’ll be playing someone named Dillard. The name is all that has been revealed about his character.

Eli Jorné, who was a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, served as showrunner on the first two seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Walking Dead veteran Seth Hoffman is taking over for season 3. This show sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season 2, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since season 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead, and now they’ll be sharing the screen with Jimmi Simpson. Cohan and Morgan are also executive producers on this series, alongside Hoffman, Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Brian Bockrath, and Colin Walsh.

In addition to Dark Matter, Simpson’s credits include Pachinko, Black Mirror, Westworld, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Psych, Zodiac, and much more.

What do you think of Jimmi Simpson joining the cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3? Let us know by leaving a comment below.