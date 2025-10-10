Raúl Castillo of Army of the Dead joins The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3

Four years ago, Netflix subscribers got to watch Raúl Castillo take on zombies in director Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, where Castillo played sharpshooter Mikey Guzman. Now, Deadline reports that Castillo has moved on to another zombie project: he has signed on to play the series regular role of Luis in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3! Details on the character have not been revealed. His name is all we know.

When the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City (check out our review HERE) had its premiere in June of 2023, it became the biggest cable drama debut of the year, drawing in 683,000 viewers as it aired on AMC, with viewers of the simulcasts on BBC America and IFC, plus replays, boosting the number of viewers to 1.12 million. So it was no surprise when we got The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 – and that, in turn, did well enough that season 3 is now filming in Boston.

Eli Jorné, who was a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, served as showrunner on the first two seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Walking Dead veteran Seth Hoffman is taking over for season 3. This show sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season 2, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since season 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead. Cohan and Morgan are also executive producers on this series, alongside Hoffman, Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Brian Bockrath, and Colin Walsh.

Castillo’s fellow new additions to the cast include Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter) and Aimee Garcia (Dexter), playing the series regular roles of Dillard and Renata.

Are you looking forward to seeing Raúl Castillo, Jimmi Simpson, and Aimee Garcia in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3? Let us know by leaving a comment below.