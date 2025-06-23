Push trailer: home invasion thriller is coming to Shudder in July

The home invasion thriller Push is coming to the Shudder streaming service on July 11th – and with that release date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has made its way online and can now be seen in the embed above.

Push is the latest film from the writing and directing duo of David Charbonier and Justin Powell, who have previously brought us the 2020 kidnap thriller The Boy Behind the Door and the 2021 supernatural horror film The Djinn. The story they crafted for this one centers on Natalie Flores, a pregnant realtor who is attacked by a sadistic killer at her open house, sending her into premature labor. Up against a physiological ticking clock, Natalie must find a way to escape before she gives birth. Alicia Sanz of Prime Video’s El Cid stars as Natalie Flores, with Raúl Castillo of the Netflix release Army of the Dead as the sadistic killer.

A press release notes that Push made its world premiere at the 2024 Sitges Film Festival and its U.S. premiere at Cinequest Film Festival, where it won Best Horror Feature. Powell told our friends at Bloody Disgusting that he and Charbonier wrote the script for Push before they had even made The Boy Behind the Door and The Djinn. He said, “ I remember that it was really more of David’s idea because he started as a real estate photographer. I remember he was at this shoot, and he called me; he was all alone in this secluded house. He was like, ‘This is really weird. Someone could just come here and kill me.’ It was creepy. Then he said, ‘This feels like there’s some of an idea here.’ That’s where the original concept really came from. Beyond that, a lot of our stories, which you wouldn’t know based on our first two movies, I think really surround these really strong female leads. We’ve wanted to convey that for a while, and this was our first opportunity to actually jump in and do that. So that’s where it came from originally. ”

