Smile 2: Raúl Castillo and Miles Gutierrez-Riley round out the cast of horror sequel

In recent weeks, writer/director Parker Finn has been assembling the cast for a sequel to his 2022 horror film Smile (read our review HERE, watch the movie HERE) – a project we’re referring to as Smile 2 until we hear otherwise. The film is aiming for an October 18, 2024 theatrical release date, and according to Deadline, Finn has just rounded out the cast with the two latest additions. We’ve previously heard that the cast will include Naomi Scott of Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels, Lukas Gage of The White Lotus and You, Rosemarie DeWitt of La La Land and the Poltergeist remake, Dylan Gelula of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dream Scenario, and Kyle Gallner (Red State), reprising the role he played in the first movie. The two new additions are Raúl Castillo, who had roles in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley of The Wilds and On The Come Up.

Castillo recently wrapped work on another genre project, called Open House. Gutierrez-Riley will be seen in the Marvel / Disney+ series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Smile was based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (watch it HERE), which won the Special Jury Recognition Prize in SXSW’s Midnight Short category. Caitlin Stasey (Neighbours) played the title character in that short, and reprises the role in Smile, making it a follow-up of sorts. Smile has the following synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality .

Stasey was joined in the cast by Sosie Bacon, Kal Penn, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Rob Morgan, Judy Reyes, and Gillian Zinser.

Smile was produced by Temple Hill, and they are producing Smile 2 as well.

Finn has previously said that he feels there’s a lot of interesting stuff left to explore in the world of Smile. “ I would never want to just repeat myself or retread the same ground. I’d want to make sure that there’s a new, exciting, fresh way into it that the audience isn’t anticipating. I also want to find some new ways to scare them and unnerve them. But as far as how it may connect to the first one, I’d want that to be surprising as well. “

Are you looking forward to Smile 2? What do you think of Raúl Castillo and Miles Gutierrez-Riley joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.