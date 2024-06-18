Smile 2 teaser trailer unleashes a curse on pop star Skye Riley

Writer/director Parker Finn’s sequel to his 2022 horror film Smile (read our review HERE, watch the movie HERE) is aiming for an October 18th theatrical release date – and with exactly four months to go before that date arrives, the first teaser trailer for Smile 2 has made its way online! You can check it out in the embed above.

As we reported last week, billboards promoting a previously unheard of pop star named Skye Riley recently popped up in Los Angeles and London, there’s a Skye Riley fan account on Instagram, an official website – and these promos came with the promise that the new single “Blood on White Satin” was set to be released on June 18th. Which was a viral marketing way of letting us know the teaser trailer would be arriving today. But yes, the single was also released:

Skye Riley is the lead character Naomi Scott of Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels plays in Smile 2. The fact that the lead character is a pop star was first revealed in the trailer that was shown to attendees of the CinemaCon event back in April. JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek was in attendance and wrote this report: Story appears to be set around a Taylor Swift type of mega-star artist (Naomi Scott) who gets sucked into the curse of Smile. The sequel has a bigger budget and slicker look, seems to be bigger in scope. There was a very cool scene where a crowd of people under control of the entity are in a tight backstage hallway chasing Naomi Scott, all of them smiling in that creepy way. Plot-wise, it doesn’t give much away. It was a montage of creepy imagery, jump scares, and a whole lot of creepy people smiling .

Smile was based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (watch it HERE), which won the Special Jury Recognition Prize in SXSW’s Midnight Short category. Caitlin Stasey (Neighbours) played the title character in that short, and reprises the role in Smile, making it a follow-up of sorts. Smile has the following synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Here’s the Smile 2 synopsis: About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Smile was produced by Temple Hill, and they are producing Smile 2 as well. Scott is joined in the cast by Lukas Gage of The White Lotus and You, Rosemarie DeWitt of La La Land and the Poltergeist remake, Dylan Gelula of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dream Scenario, Raúl Castillo of Army of the Dead and Knives Out, Miles Gutierrez-Riley of The Wilds and On The Come Up, and Kyle Gallner (Red State), reprising the role he played in the first movie.

What did you think of the Smile 2 teaser trailer? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.