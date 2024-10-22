Adulthood: Alex Winter’s dark comedy secures Republic Pictures distribution

Directed by Alex Winter and starring Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario, the dark comedy Adulthood is set to be released by Republic Pictures

Best known for playing Bill S. Preston, Esq. in the Bill & Ted movies (and for being one of the vampires in The Lost Boys), Alex Winter also has many directing credits to his name, including the 1993 cult classic oddball comedy Freaked. His latest feature directorial effort is Adulthood , which is described as a darkly comic modern noir – and Variety reports that Adulthood has secured a U.S. and Canada distribution deal with Republic Pictures. A release date has not yet been announced.

Winter provided the following statement: “ I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Republic Pictures for the North American sales and release of our film. They have great instincts and are dedicated to quality indie movies. “

Scripted by novelist Michael M.B. Galvin, Adulthood tells the story of sister and brother Megan and Noah, who are barely hanging on in present day America. When they discover a dead body, long buried in their parents’ basement, the siblings are pulled back to the hometown they ran away from and into a rabbit hole of crime and murder.

The film stars Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), and Anthony Carrigan (Barry).

Winter also appears in an acting role, and produced Adulthood with Scott Kroopf, Russell Hollander, and Lisa Wolofsky, as well as Michael Cho and Tim Lee of Olive Hill Media, and Danny Roberts, H.S. Naji, and Jackie Langelier of Fresh Fish Films. Olive Hill Media and Fresh Fish Films provided the funding. Connie Tavel serves as an executive producer alongside Mimi Rode of Olive Hill Media and Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science. Rocket Science is currently arranging finance for international sales.

Michael M.B. Galvin previously worked on the screenplay for the 1999 comedy Freak Talks About Sex (which was based on one of his novels) and Matthew Lillard’s 2012 feature directorial debut, Fat Kid Rules the World. On the acting side of his career, Alex Winter was most recently seen in the horror comedy Destroy All Neighbors.

Are you a fan of Alex Winter, and are you interested in seeing Adulthood? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.