Blast scumbags away with Death Wish 3 on 4K Blu-ray for its 40th Anniversary

Charles Bronson’s Death Wish 3 will celebrate its 40th Anniversary this year and Kino Lorber will be giving fans a chance to celebrate with a brand new 4K remaster on Ultra HD Blu-ray! Blu-ray.com has reported that the action film is due to hit retailers with a crisp picture and a bit of extras this fall on October 28. The Cannon Film is infamously excessive and skated the line of action and exploitation, but it is not without its legion of fans. The movie stars Charles Bronson, Deborah Raffin, Ed Lauter, Martin Balsam and Gavan O’Herlihy. Also, keep an eye out for a young Alex Winter. This film notoriously features some of the most over-the-top sequences that the studio has ever cranked out.

The description reads,

“When architect-turned-vigilante Paul Kersey (Charles Bronson) returns to New York City, he discovers that one of his friends has been murdered by gang members. After the cops bring Paul in for questioning, he receives a tempting offer from the police chief (Ed Lauter): Paul can have free rein to eliminate the gangsters, as long as the police get the credit. Paul agrees and goes to war against Manny Fraker (Gavan O’Herlihy) and his vicious gang of thugs.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio commentary by critics Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC ONE – BLU-RAY

Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase

